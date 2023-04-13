EIB approved additional funding of a €20 million loan for the Mykolayiv water and wastewater improvement as part of the Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme.

The tender process is being reinstated, and contract negotiations are underway to ensure a quick implementation start of the project that will allow overcoming urgent problems of water shortage caused by military actions.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, approved the allocation of additional €20 million funding for the development of the water supply and wastewater system in the city of Mykolayiv. Funding is provided within the framework of the Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme (UMIP) and will help Mykolayiv to complete the process of reconstruction and improvement of the city’s water supply systems.

The ongoing effort includes the rehabilitation of the Water Treatment Plant in Mykolayiv, the rehabilitation and efficiency improvement of Mykolayivvodokanal’s first stage water supply pumping station, and the construction of a long-term sludge storage hall at the Mykolayiv wastewater treatment plant.

The main aim of the project is to rehabilitate the city’s water supply infrastructure and provide reliable clean water supply to citizens, as well as to renovate wastewater facilities. The old water pumps at the first stage water supply pumping station will be replaced with more energy-efficient versions. This includes switching to a low-voltage power supply system, the installation of modern transformers, the replacement of pumping units by energy-saving modern pumps, installation of frequency converters, new power cables, and installation of the automation system.

Mayor of Mykolayiv Oleksandr Sienkevych: “Because of the war, our city felt the lack and need for water even more acutely. It has only strengthened our determination to work on the water supply project under the Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme. We are grateful to European partners such as the EIB and the EU for their unwavering support and help in improving our city and enhancing the quality of basic services. Coordinated teamwork of the technical assistance team and Mykolayivvodokanal is key for the smooth development of the project, and we highly appreciate their dedication.”

Head of European Investment Bank Representation to Ukraine Jean-Erik de Zagon said: “Since the first days of the full-scale war, the EIB has stood with Ukraine, responding to the urgent needs of its people but also continuing work on our ongoing projects. Under the UMIP, in coordination with our Ukrainian partners, we aim to ensure uninterrupted and reliable clean water supply for Mykolayiv and modernise the city’s sewage treatment facilities, all while maximizing energy efficiency. We are glad to be making a positive impact in cities and communities all over Ukraine, and we will continue our efforts in this direction.”

“In addition to the current project, the EIB is supporting UMIP with technical assistance for Mykolayivvodokanal to develop a feasibility study for the provision of further sustainable water supply for the City of Mykolayiv,” stated Head of the Programme Management Support Unit (PMSU), Pavlo Pakholko. “We all know that Mykolaiv has been seriously damaged, but we never left the city, and together with EIB, we are doing our best to support Mykolaiv as much as we can. This project is more than just very important – it is vital. We will work and find the best ways to ensure that Mykolayiv has a proper supply of drinking water.”

The project in Mykolayiv city is part of a larger facility of the European Investment Bank (EIB) - a €400 million multi-sector Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme (UMIP) implemented through Ukraine’s Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. With the help of UMIP programme, 17 municipalities and communal utilities across the country will modernise systems of district heating, municipal lighting, water supply, wastewater and solid waste management and improve energy efficiency of public buildings. UMIP is complemented by technical assistance to support programme implementation. Technical assistance is provided through the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF), managed by the EIB, and the Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP).

The EU together with its bank, the European Investment Bank, stand ready to assist Ukraine and share the best practices for reconstruction and modernisation in order to rebuild the country back better again. Even amidst war, development cannot wait, nor can the people of Ukraine wait.