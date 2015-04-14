UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Urban development - Construction
Framework loan for the rehabilitation and upgrading of municipal infrastructure in Ukraine
The project will extend the life of critical urban infrastructure in the energy, water and sanitation sectors, reducing losses, improving energy efficiency, reducing the intensity of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and contributing to the security of energy and water supply. The funding will support the country's transition as well as encourage economic and sector reforms and sustainable development.
The operation will focus on urban infrastructure projects with limited negative environmental impacts. Environmental pre-screening of the projects, including connection infrastructure where applicable, will be required. Ex-ante approval of the allocations by the Bank will be required to ensure compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards including those on emission performance standards and those on the protection of sites of nature conservation, where applicable.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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