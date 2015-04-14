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UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 406,388,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 406,388,000
Solid waste : € 40,638,800
Urban development : € 40,638,800
Energy : € 162,555,200
Water, sewerage : € 162,555,200
Signature date(s)
23/10/2020 : € 638,800
23/10/2020 : € 638,800
23/10/2020 : € 2,555,200
23/10/2020 : € 2,555,200
23/07/2015 : € 17,907,212.39
23/07/2015 : € 17,907,212.39
23/07/2015 : € 22,092,787.61
23/07/2015 : € 22,092,787.61
23/07/2015 : € 71,628,849.56
23/07/2015 : € 71,628,849.56
23/07/2015 : € 88,371,150.44
23/07/2015 : € 88,371,150.44
(*) Including a € 1,277,600 Investment Grants provided by the EASTERN EUROPE ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENT PARTNERSHIP ,a € 638,800 Investment Grants provided by the EASTERN EUROPE ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND ENVIRONMENT PARTNERSHIP
Link to source
Data sheet
UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports the upgrade of municipal infrastructure with EUR 400 million
Related press
Ukraine: EIB continues support to Mykolayiv water and wastewater modernisation
Related sub-project
MYKOLAIV DRINKING WATER - UMIP

Summary sheet

Release date
14 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2015
20110487
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Ministry of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Municipal Services of Ukraine
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 406 million
EUR 800 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan for the rehabilitation and upgrading of municipal infrastructure in Ukraine

The project will extend the life of critical urban infrastructure in the energy, water and sanitation sectors, reducing losses, improving energy efficiency, reducing the intensity of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and contributing to the security of energy and water supply. The funding will support the country's transition as well as encourage economic and sector reforms and sustainable development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will focus on urban infrastructure projects with limited negative environmental impacts. Environmental pre-screening of the projects, including connection infrastructure where applicable, will be required. Ex-ante approval of the allocations by the Bank will be required to ensure compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards including those on emission performance standards and those on the protection of sites of nature conservation, where applicable.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME
Related projects
Related sub-project
MYKOLAIV DRINKING WATER - UMIP
Link to source
Summary sheet
UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Other links
Data sheet
UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports the upgrade of municipal infrastructure with EUR 400 million
Related press
Ukraine: EIB continues support to Mykolayiv water and wastewater modernisation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME
Publication Date
14 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60216900
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110487
Sector(s)
Energy
Solid waste
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports the upgrade of municipal infrastructure with EUR 400 million
Related press
Ukraine: EIB continues support to Mykolayiv water and wastewater modernisation
Related sub-project
MYKOLAIV DRINKING WATER - UMIP

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports the upgrade of municipal infrastructure with EUR 400 million
Related press
Ukraine: EIB continues support to Mykolayiv water and wastewater modernisation
Other links
Data sheet
UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME
Summary sheet
UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMME
Related sub-project
MYKOLAIV DRINKING WATER - UMIP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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