The European Investment Bank Group brought together representatives from the public sector, the EU, banks and financial institutions, private sector and media for an interactive seminar to discuss how to promote green and inclusive growth in the Georgian micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector. The seminar also presented findings of recent EIB studies.

The first session, "Growth, Innovation and Climate Finance," discussed the promotion of growth, innovation and green finance from a regulatory and policy perspective. Based on enterprise survey data, the session took stock of challenges faced by enterprises to access finance, delved into the facilitation of sustainable and inclusive economic growth as well as identification of approaches for greening the financial system.

The second session, "Financing MSMEs & Inclusive Finance," discussed the role of the financial sector in overcoming these constraints and strategies for expanding their lending for green investments and to underserved segments of the economy, including women, youth, or rural areas. Participants presented concrete examples and initiatives that are already ongoing or about to be launched.

Learn more about the programme and speakers here.

Presentations

Watch the event highlights

The EIB is supporting MSMEs in Georgia

The EIB is one of the key institutional lenders to the Georgian financial sector in support of MSMEs. 

Georgia and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Georgia since 2007, helping small businesses, boosting infrastructure and helping to transform the country.

Our activities

 

Small businesses
We work with a wide network of partners to support small and medium businesses.

 

EIB at a glance
We are building a brighter future through climate action, innovation and sustainable development in Europe and beyond.

 

EIB Global
The great challenges of today are global. Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

