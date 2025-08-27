The European Investment Bank Group brought together representatives from the public sector, the EU, banks and financial institutions, private sector and media for an interactive seminar to discuss how to promote green and inclusive growth in the Georgian micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector. The seminar also presented findings of recent EIB studies.

The first session, "Growth, Innovation and Climate Finance," discussed the promotion of growth, innovation and green finance from a regulatory and policy perspective. Based on enterprise survey data, the session took stock of challenges faced by enterprises to access finance, delved into the facilitation of sustainable and inclusive economic growth as well as identification of approaches for greening the financial system.

The second session, "Financing MSMEs & Inclusive Finance," discussed the role of the financial sector in overcoming these constraints and strategies for expanding their lending for green investments and to underserved segments of the economy, including women, youth, or rural areas. Participants presented concrete examples and initiatives that are already ongoing or about to be launched.

