The State of the Union conference, organised by the European University Institute (EUI), is an annual event for high-level reflection on the most pressing issues facing Europe today.

The State of the Union celebrated its 10th anniversary and gathered top politicians, civil servants, academics, policy makers and journalists. This year, confirmed speakers included the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva and the World Trade Organization’s Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

President Werner Hoyer represented the EIB and discussed the EIB’s role as the EU’s climate bank, our Climate Bank Roadmap and its implications for our activities inside the EU and globally with Sasha Vakulina, Business editor at Euronews.

This conversation, introduced by Jos Delbeke, EIB Climate Chair at EUI, showcased the EIB’s role in the fight against climate change and the future European Financial Architecture for Development.

 

Watch the conversation

About our activities

EU’s climate bank

Taking action to address the climate and environment emergency in the critical decade 2021-2030

