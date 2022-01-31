Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Paris
03
-
23
oct 2025

EIB Climate Survey Hackathon 2025

Location: Sciences Po, Paris , fr

The first EIB Climate Survey Hackathon brings together students from Sciences Po, the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia and the University of Guelph to analyse real data on public perceptions of climate change, collected since 2018.

The event fosters innovation and collaboration in tackling climate challenges through evidence-based insights.

The initiative is co-organised by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Chair for Sustainable Development and Climate Transition at Sciences Po and is supported by the EIB Institute and the CARE network.

“The EIB was among the first institutions to conduct large-scale opinion research on climate, and its results have helped shape public debate. Now, by putting this data in the hands of talented students, we invite a new generation to bring fresh perspectives and deepen our understanding of how citizens view climate change — and how policy can respond.”
Ambroise Fayolle

Vice-President of the EIB Group

Hackathon at a glance

Why a hackathon?

The hackathon aims to give students hands-on experience using real data and fresh perspectives on climate attitudes, linking academic research with policy discussions.

 

 

 

Who is participating?

Students from Sciences Po and the from the CARE Network, guided by academic tutors, experts from the EIB and market research firm Ipsos-BVA.

 

 

 

How it works?

Student teams collaborate over a 20-day period to analyse the data. They also draw on other publicly available sources, such as Eurostat or the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), to generate new insights and valuable findings.

 

In focus

The EIB climate survey

Since 2018, the EIB Climate Survey has collected public views on climate change and sustainable action across Europe, the United States and China.

By placing people at the centre of climate action, the survey helps the EIB Group understand global attitudes and expectations, providing insights that can inform policy makers and investment decisions for a greener future.

Find out more  
Climate action

The EIB Group is gearing up its investments in climate adaptation, mitigation and the energy transition. As the climate bank, we support renewable energy and breakthrough technologies to make the energy sector efficient, independent and secure from geopolitical risks.

Find out more  

The EIB Institute

The EIB Institute invests in people and ideas, fostering education, social resilience, foresight and partnerships with foundations to amplify the EIB Group’s impact.

Explore  

Putting climate first

A selection of stories and publications about our support for climate action.

Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2
A helping hand, not a handout
A current flowing to the future

