EIB Climate Survey Hackathon 2025

“The EIB was among the first institutions to conduct large-scale opinion research on climate, and its results have helped shape public debate. Now, by putting this data in the hands of talented students, we invite a new generation to bring fresh perspectives and deepen our understanding of how citizens view climate change — and how policy can respond.”
The first EIB Climate Survey Hackathon brings together students from Sciences Po, the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia and the University of Guelph to analyse real data on public perceptions of climate change, collected since 2018.
The event fosters innovation and collaboration in tackling climate challenges through evidence-based insights.
The initiative is co-organised by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Chair for Sustainable Development and Climate Transition at Sciences Po and is supported by the EIB Institute and the CARE network.
Hackathon at a glance
Why a hackathon?
The hackathon aims to give students hands-on experience using real data and fresh perspectives on climate attitudes, linking academic research with policy discussions.
Who is participating?
Students from Sciences Po and the from the CARE Network, guided by academic tutors, experts from the EIB and market research firm Ipsos-BVA.
How it works?
Student teams collaborate over a 20-day period to analyse the data. They also draw on other publicly available sources, such as Eurostat or the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), to generate new insights and valuable findings.
Putting climate first
