Santa Marta
09
-
10
nov 2025

CELAC-EU Summit 2025

Location: Santa Marta , co

Two years after their third successful summit, the leaders of the 27 European Union EU member states and the 33 countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will meet in Santa Marta, Colombia on 9-10 November 2025 for the fourth CELAC-EU summit. This summit underscores the commitment of both regions to strengthen their longstanding partnership, which is founded on shared values and interests as well as and strong economic, social and cultural ties.

President Nadia Calviño will participate in the CELAC-EU plenary session and the LAC-EU Business Forum and, together with Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris, who will participate in a high-level event co-organised by the EIB and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) on the role of European and Latin American public banks in mobilising resources for strategic and sustainable infrastructure financing between the EU and Latin America.

EIB participation

Sunday 9 November 2025

  • 08:00 - 09:00 (GMT -5) Opening of the Business ForumA shared vision of prosperity: Strengthening the LAC-EU partnership
    President Calviño will speak at the Business Forum Latin America and the Caribbean
  • 17:45 - 18:45 (GMT -5) Financial innovation and LAC-EU cooperation - The role of European and Latin American public banks in mobilising resources for strategic and sustainable infrastructure financing
    Vice-President Tsakiris will participate in this high-level event co-organised by the EIB and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

Staying the course on climate action in Latin America

In Latin America, the EIB Group works hand-in-hand with governments, development banks and the private sector to transform climate action into tangible impact. In 2024 alone, the Group provided €1.2 billion in financing for projects across Latin America and the Caribbean, the vast majority of which was directly allocated to initiatives that mitigate or adapt to climate change. In Latin America, as elsewhere, the EIB Group stays the course as a steadfast partner in financing the green transition.

Key publications

9 October 2025

Social Infrastructure in Focus: The Role of Multilateral Development Banks

Social Infrastructure in Focus: The Role of Multilateral Development Banks casts a light on the catalytic role that multilateral development banks (MDBs) play in advancing and sustaining social infrastructure investment around the world.

Social infrastructure
30 January 2025

Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.

Cybersecurity Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Climate Digital and telecoms Technology Climate action Investment European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Energy
28 October 2024

Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean

Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.

Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment

