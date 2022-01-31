Building Resilience: Climate proofing EU Agriculture

Europe’s agriculture sector is on the frontline of climate change. Rising temperatures and extreme weather events are already disrupting food production, rural economies, and supply chains. Urgent action is needed to strengthen resilience and ensure long-term sustainability.
The European Investment Bank(EIB), in collaboration with the Florence School of Transnational Governance (STG), European University Institute (EUI), and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), brought together experts, policy makers, and financial leaders to explore innovative solutions.
The webinar examined the challenges ahead and the role of policy and finance in driving agricultural adaptation. The event featured key insights from leading figures, including EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti, FAO Deputy Director General Maurizio Martina, and Dario Nardella, MEP and member of the EP Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.
In focus
Our support for agriculture and bioeconomy
The EIB finances projects across the agricultural, fisheries, food and forestry value chains.
We are committed to helping build resilient and sustainable food systems that feed a growing population, provide a fair livelihood to farmers while facing climate change and preserving the environment.
