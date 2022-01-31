Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
20
jun 2025

Board of Governors annual general meeting 2025

Location: European Convention Center Luxembourg (ECCL), 4, place de l’Europe, Room 2, lu

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño reported to the Board of Governors on the Bank's activities in 2024. The EIB's Board of Governors consists of the Finance or Treasury Ministers from the 27 EU Member States - the Bank's shareholders.

In line with its transparency policy, the Bank publishes:

Speech
President Calviño's opening speech

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño delivered an opening speech at the Board of Governors meeting in Luxembourg.

Video
President Calviño's closing statement

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño's closing statement after the Board of Governors meeting in Luxembourg.

In focus

EIB Group increases 2025 financing

EIB Board of Governors approved a record-high financing of €100 billion and new programmes to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness, tech leadership and security.

 Revised target includes 3.5% of total financing for European security and defence
 Launch of largest EU programme to fund Europe’s technological leadership and approve first wave of new instruments to support cleantech
 EIF Board approves deal to provide a pan-European guarantee for companies trading with Ukraine.

Read the press release  

Our activities

Core strategic priorities

These priorities aim to accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development.

Strengthening Europe's security and defence industry

We facilitate access to finance for European businesses and innovators with projects that protect our citizens.

Ukraine solidarity

Our support for Ukraine is unwavering as we continue to mobilise relief to help rebuild the country.

EIB Global

Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.

Climate and environmental sustainability

We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

Innovation

We are committed to breaking down investment barriers and helping the EU to take the lead in the next wave of innovation.

