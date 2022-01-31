Board of Governors annual general meeting 2025

In focus
EIB Group increases 2025 financing
EIB Board of Governors approved a record-high financing of €100 billion and new programmes to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness, tech leadership and security.
Revised target includes 3.5% of total financing for European security and defence
Launch of largest EU programme to fund Europe’s technological leadership and approve first wave of new instruments to support cleantech
EIF Board approves deal to provide a pan-European guarantee for companies trading with Ukraine.
Our activities
These priorities aim to accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development.
We facilitate access to finance for European businesses and innovators with projects that protect our citizens.
Our support for Ukraine is unwavering as we continue to mobilise relief to help rebuild the country.
Our investments around the world help create stability, sustainable growth and fight climate change everywhere.
We are at the forefront of the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.
We are committed to breaking down investment barriers and helping the EU to take the lead in the next wave of innovation.