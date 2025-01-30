Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Brussels
30
jan 2025

EIB Group press conference on annual results

Location: Brussels , be

President Nadia Calviño presented the EIB Group 2024 achievements and key results. 

Here you can watch the recording of the EIB Group annual results and access:

Videos

Watch the recording of our press conference on annual results
Statement by Nadia Calviño, president of the EIB Group
Closing remarks by Nadia Calviño, president of the EIB Group

EIB Group achieves record results in 2024

The EIB Group signed €89 billion in new financing last year, with around 90% of investments inside the EU, consistently robust profits, and record high commitments for equity and venture debt, backing Europe’s young and innovative companies.

More investment supported for energy security

€100 billion

In 2024, we deployed a record €31 billion support energy-efficiency, renewables, storage, and electricity grids, which is expected to mobilise over €100 billion in investment.

Record financing for green projects

€51 billion

A record of nearly 60% of our total financing supported the green transition, climate action and environmental sustainability.

Doubled our financing for security and defence projects

€1 billion

Our security and defence investment doubled to €1 billion in 2024, with a further doubling planned in 2025.

Increase in higher-risk activities

€8 billion

A record €8 billion in equity and quasi-equity investment is expected to mobilise €110 billion in growth capital for Europe’s innovators.

Accelerating social and territorial cohesion

€38 billion

We signed €38 billion for projects in cohesion and transition regions, bringing opportunity where talent is in each and every region of the EU.

More about the EIB Group in numbers  

Our financing in 2024*

EIB Group

  • Total EIB Group (European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund) financing signed was €88.8 billion
  • Total EIB Group investment supported: around €350 billion

European Investment Bank

  • Total EIB financing inside the EU: €68.2 billion
  • Total EIB financing outside the EU: €8.4 billion**

European Investment Fund

  • Total EIF financing: €14.4 billion signed of which equity investment €7.2 billion
Get our key results  

*All figures are unaudited and provisional. All figures are for the EIB Group unless otherwise specified. The EIB Group total financing figure excludes a small overlap due to joint engagements of the EIB and the EIF.
**This figure includes EIB Global’s engagement in mid and low-income countries, as well as EFTA countries.

Video series

Our key priorities

Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, technological and social progress in individual member states, across the whole EU and around the world.

Watch the video series to explore our priorities.

Watch the series  

Activity Report

The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

Citizens and businesses expect Europe to support investments for the future. Investments that improve lives. Investments that reinforce security and offer new opportunities.

In 2024, the EIB Group unveiled a Strategic Roadmap that does just that.

Read the report  

2024 annual results

Press kit

Press release

EIB Group achieves record results in 2024, targets €95 billion in investments for 2025

President Calviño's speech

EIB Group: Making a difference

Key figures

Available in:
English - French - German 
Spanish - Italian

Additional resources

Key publications

  • 30 January 2025

    At a glance 2025

    Every year, the EIB Group finances hundreds of new projects that help Europe succeed in an unpredictable and changing world.

  • 30 January 2025

    Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

    Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.

  • 30 January 2025

    The EIB Group Operational Plan 2025-2027

    The EIB Group plays an instrumental role in supporting Europe’s priorities and policies through its activities inside and outside the European Union.

  • 17 December 2024

    EIB Group product catalogue

    An overview of the financial and advisory instruments provided by the EIB Group, highlighting their features, benefits and the impact they have on the broader economy.

Infrastructure SMEs Climate Management committee Nadia Calviño Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
Institutional Annual Press Conference Management committee
