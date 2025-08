The project supports Leuven University Hospital's 2022-2033 investment plan adapting the infrastructure on their existing campuses to current research and medical care requirements. In addition to investments in the expansion, modernization and rehabilitation of the main campus and some smaller initiatives in other locations, the project includes the rehabilitation of the Pellenberg hospital and the modernization of psychiatric care facilities in Kortenberg, Melsbroek, Lubbeek, and Leuven.