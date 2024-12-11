Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
230.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 230.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 230.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2024 : 230.000.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Andere Links
Übersicht
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 7
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.1
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.3
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 4 & Bijlage 5
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - DEFINITIEF-MER
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 2
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - NIET TECHNISCHE SAMENVATTING
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.2
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 1
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES - Project MER - Bijlage 6
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung und Ausbau der Uniklinik Löwen
Story zum Projekt
„Ich dachte, wir wären in einer Stadt und nicht im Krankenhaus“

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 Juli 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2024
20230179
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
KATHOLIEKE UNIVERSITEIT LEUVEN,Z.ORG KU LEUVEN VZW
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 550 million
EUR 1300 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project supports UZ Leuven University Hospital's 2022-2033 investment plan to adapt the existing campuses infrastructure to the current research and medical care requirements. In addition to investments in the expansion, modernisation and rehabilitation of the main campus and some smaller initiatives in other locations, the project includes the rehabilitation of the Pellenberg hospital and the modernisation of psychiatric care facilities in Kortenberg, Melsbroek, Lubbeek, and Leuven.

The aim is to finance the replacement, new construction and rehabilitation of about 11 buildings located on the Gasthuisberg Campus and the Pellenberg Campus as well as the psychiatric care facilities operated by Z.org KU Leuven in Kortenberg, Lubbeek, Melsbroek and Leuven. Beside improving the conditions for treatment, research and training, investments also intend to significantly increase the environmental sustainability and move to a carbon-free hospital at a later stage, thereby minimising the requirements of fossil fuels in the future.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of social investments, in particular by creating infrastructure for modern psychiatric as well as complex hospital care. 

 

The project consists of investments for highly specialised tertiary care as well for modern psychiatric care facilities anticipating changes and reforms in mental health care, characterized by both the shift towards outpatient and community-based care, as well as the intensification of (residential) care. These activities are embedded in the R&D and teaching activities of one of the leading University Hospitals in Europe.

 

The project supports EIB's health policy objective and aims to provide high quality and accessible healthcare services. The project addresses a sub-optimal investment situation in the healthcare market in general, and in the hospital care segment in particular, as socio-economic returns are expected to exceed financial returns significantly.

 

The Bank can provide sizeable and long-term financings, aligning maturities to the economic life of the investment, while providing flexible drawdown modalities during the construction phase. In parallel, the EIB adds to the depth of available financing options available to the Promoter, at attractive economic terms, and thereby facilitates and accelerates the necessary investments into hospital infrastructure.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU), though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU on EIA and Habitats Directive, will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bear comprehensive benefits to the community, as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
11 Dezember 2024
19 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 7
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.1
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.3
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 4 & Bijlage 5
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - DEFINITIEF-MER
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 2
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - NIET TECHNISCHE SAMENVATTING
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.2
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 1
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES - Project MER - Bijlage 6
17/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Andere Links
Datenblätter
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung und Ausbau der Uniklinik Löwen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 7
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
230788046
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230179
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
230774674
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230179
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Sep 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
230762947
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230179
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Sep 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
230770765
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230179
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 4 & Bijlage 5
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
230759474
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230179
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - DEFINITIEF-MER
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
230771276
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230179
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
230774461
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230179
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - NIET TECHNISCHE SAMENVATTING
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
230737601
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230179
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
230786174
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230179
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
230741021
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230179
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES - Project MER - Bijlage 6
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Sep 2024
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
230733221
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230179
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
205055292
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230179
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 7
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.1
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.3
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 4 & Bijlage 5
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - DEFINITIEF-MER
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 2
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - NIET TECHNISCHE SAMENVATTING
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.2
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 1
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES - Project MER - Bijlage 6
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Andere Links
Übersicht
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Datenblätter
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung und Ausbau der Uniklinik Löwen
Story zum Projekt
„Ich dachte, wir wären in einer Stadt und nicht im Krankenhaus“

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB unterstützt Modernisierung und Ausbau der Uniklinik Löwen
Story zum Projekt
„Ich dachte, wir wären in einer Stadt und nicht im Krankenhaus“
Andere Links
Datenblätter
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Übersicht
KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 7
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.1
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Link to Promoter's website for environmental information
Related public register
24/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.3
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 4 & Bijlage 5
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - DEFINITIEF-MER
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 2
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - NIET TECHNISCHE SAMENVATTING
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 3.2
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES - Project MER - Bijlage 1
Related public register
25/09/2024 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES - Project MER - Bijlage 6
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KU LEUVEN HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUSES

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen