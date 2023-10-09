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CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
324.164.044 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Nordmazedonien : 324.164.044 €
Verkehr : 324.164.044 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2023 : 149.164.044 €
18/12/2023 : 175.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 149.164.044 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Andere Links
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Biodiversity Management Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Supplementary Biodiversity Assessment
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Addendum to ESIA
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Nordmazedonien: EU unterstützt Fertigstellung der Bahnverbindung zur bulgarischen Grenze auf dem Korridor VIII
Story zum Projekt
Nordmazedonien koppelt an

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 April 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 18/12/2023
20230032
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
PUBLIC ENTERPRISE FOR RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE RAILWAYS OF REPUBLIC OF NORTH MACEDONIA - SKOPJE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 364 million
EUR 569 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of the Eastern Section (Phase III) of Corridor VIII railway, linking the city of Kriva Palanka to the Bulgarian border.

In line with EU policies outside the EU concerning the development of social and economic infrastructure, the project will contribute to support economic growth and environmental sustainability by improving transport services, promoting modal shift and reducing pollution. In particular, by connecting the railway networks of North Macedonia and Bulgaria, it will improve the rail infrastructure along the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Core Network Extension to the Western Balkans. Additionally, once the other missing links will be completed, it will also connect the ports of Durres on the Adriatic Coast and Burgas on the Black Sea, thus facilitating the creation of a multimodal transport corridor in Southeast Europe.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the construction of 24km of railway line between Kriva Palanka and the border with Bulgaria as well as the electrification of the 88km section from Kumanovo to the border. The project is part of the phased completion of Corridor VIII rail and, in combination with other projects, will allow traffic to flow more directly between Sofia and Skopje, avoiding a current 120 km detour through Nis in Serbia. The project will conform with EU standards, including for rail interoperability.


The project is expected to support the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and to reduce related negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures. The project is fully aligned with EU transport policy and the Green Agenda, is included in the list of Global Gateway priorities as well as a priority in the country's national strategy. The project contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), including SDG 9 on infrastructure and SDG 11 on sustainable cities and communities.


The project will improve cross border connectivity and generate operating cost savings, road safety and environmental benefits as well as time savings. The project will also improve the financial sustainability of the sector by allowing for more effective use of existing assets, so as to increase sector revenues.


The EIB loan will provide favourable financing terms and conditions and will be complemented with financing from EBRD and investment and technical assistance grants from the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF) and Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA). The Bank's presence ensures compliance with EU policies and international standards, offering valuable technical and financial advice to the Promoter.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex I of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. It has been subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the Competent Authority has issued its positive Environmental Decision. The EIA and other safeguard documentation will be updated and brought into compliance with current EIB standards and further reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, and related compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) are to be appraised further. Any potential resettlement will be limited and undertaken in accordance with local law and EIB Standards.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
9 Oktober 2023
18 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
11/07/2023 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Action Plan
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Non Technical Summary
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Biodiversity Management Plan
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Supplementary Biodiversity Assessment
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Addendum to ESIA
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Management Plan
11/07/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
20/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Nordmazedonien: EU unterstützt Fertigstellung der Bahnverbindung zur bulgarischen Grenze auf dem Korridor VIII

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171875849
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung
Projektnummer
20230032
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171874890
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230032
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171875543
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230032
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171870453
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230032
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Biodiversity Management Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171867202
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230032
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Supplementary Biodiversity Assessment
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171868581
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230032
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Addendum to ESIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171876542
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230032
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171867303
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20230032
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171869009
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20230032
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
167108412
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230032
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Nordmazedonien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Biodiversity Management Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Supplementary Biodiversity Assessment
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Addendum to ESIA
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Andere Links
Übersicht
CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Datenblätter
CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Nordmazedonien: EU unterstützt Fertigstellung der Bahnverbindung zur bulgarischen Grenze auf dem Korridor VIII
Story zum Projekt
Nordmazedonien koppelt an

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Nordmazedonien: EU unterstützt Fertigstellung der Bahnverbindung zur bulgarischen Grenze auf dem Korridor VIII
Story zum Projekt
Nordmazedonien koppelt an
Andere Links
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Biodiversity Management Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Supplementary Biodiversity Assessment
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Addendum to ESIA
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK - Environmental and Social Management Plan
Related public register
11/07/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CORRIDOR VIII RAIL - EASTERN SECTION MK

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