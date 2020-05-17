VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION

The project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. EIB provides significant financial contribution by offering longer maturity and flexible customised terms compared to the conditions currently available on the market. As the Borrower has never borrowed from commercial or international financiers (only from state-owned entities), EIB financing will help the Borrower to diversify funding sources and will provide a financial structure in line with the best banking practice for the first time. Thus, EIB's involvement will have an impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating the full financing and implementation of the project.

