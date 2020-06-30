ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI

Based on their technical characteristics and the criteria and thresholds defined in EU legislation, both the Lithuanian and Polish sections of the Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The screening procedure resulted in the requirement of a full EIA to be processed on both sides of the PL-LT border, after which the environmental permits were issued by the competent authorities of each country. The EIB will be financing only the Lithuanian side of the GIPL Project. Cumulative impact assessments were carried out in both countries, as well as a transboundary environmental impact assessment, with no particular issues raised as a result of these procedures. The environmental and social aspects will be assessed as part of the project appraisal.