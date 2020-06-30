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ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
65.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Litauen : 65.000.000 €
Energie : 65.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/06/2020 : 65.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Europäische Unterstützung für Gasverbundprojekt zwischen Polen und Litauen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
31 August 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/06/2020
20190476
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
AB AMBER GRID
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 65 million
EUR 132 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the financing of the gas interconnection between Poland and Lithuania. The objective of the project is to integrate the Baltic States gas market into the larger EU gas market and diversify gas supply sources. The project will also increase the security and reliability of gas supplies.

As the first high-pressure gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Poland, the project is aimed at improving energy security throughout the Eastern Baltic region by diversifying options for gas flows, integrating the region with the EU natural gas markets, and increasing market liquidity and competition in the region. The project therefore addresses important challenges specific to this vulnerable region regarding gas supply, namely through energy security of supply and market integration and liberalisation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Based on their technical characteristics and the criteria and thresholds defined in EU legislation, both the Lithuanian and Polish sections of the Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The screening procedure resulted in the requirement of a full EIA to be processed on both sides of the PL-LT border, after which the environmental permits were issued by the competent authorities of each country. The EIB will be financing only the Lithuanian side of the GIPL Project. Cumulative impact assessments were carried out in both countries, as well as a transboundary environmental impact assessment, with no particular issues raised as a result of these procedures. The environmental and social aspects will be assessed as part of the project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as amended by Directive 2007/66/EC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
08/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Europäische Unterstützung für Gasverbundprojekt zwischen Polen und Litauen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Jul 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
124038449
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190476
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2020
Sprache
Litauisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133407200
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190476
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2020
Sprache
Litauisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133406585
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190476
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2020
Sprache
Litauisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133407036
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190476
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2020
Sprache
Litauisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133404421
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190476
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2020
Sprache
Litauisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133401988
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190476
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2020
Sprache
Litauisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133400978
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190476
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2020
Sprache
Litauisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
133407316
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190476
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168807539
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20190476
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Litauen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Datenblätter
ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Europäische Unterstützung für Gasverbundprojekt zwischen Polen und Litauen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Europäische Unterstützung für Gasverbundprojekt zwischen Polen und Litauen
Andere Links
Related public register
08/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Alternatyvų palyginimas Kaišiadorių rajono savivaldybės teritorijoje. Esminiai skirtumai.
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - 2014 met archeologini žvalgym ir istorini tyrim apie nekilnojam sias kultros paveldo vertybes Alytaus, Kauno ir Vilniaus apskrityse
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - GIPL-LT projekto ir kitų planuojamų infrastruktūros objektų galimo bendro poveikio vertinimas biologinei įvairovei
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Ekstremalios Situacijos ir Rizikos Analizė
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas Biologine Ivairove
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Poveikio Aplinkai Vertin
Related public register
11/09/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI - Priedas - Saugomos Teritorijos
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN LITHUANIA - PCI

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