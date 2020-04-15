BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON

The project will be implemented on the existing alignment of the railway and within the existing right of way; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore be subject to screening. The project will be undergo an Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in line with the national legislation and the EIB environmental and social standards.