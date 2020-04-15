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BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
123.100.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Kamerun : 123.100.000 €
Verkehr : 123.100.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
31/12/2021 : 17.100.000 €
31/12/2021 : 106.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 17.100.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Andere Links
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Social
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - PLAN DE GESTION DES TRAVERSES EN BOIS TRAITEES A LA CREOSOTE
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL : ANNEXES
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kamerun: Ministerpräsident begrüßt 123 Millionen Euro der Europäischen Union für Modernisierung der Bahnstrecke Belabo–Ngaoundere

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 April 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/12/2021
20140650
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
REPUBLIQUE DU CAMEROUN
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 123 million
EUR 243 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the renewal of one section (about 330 km) of a single-track non-electrified railway line between Belabo and Ngaounderé.

The aim is to increase the quality, availability and reliability of rail services in Cameroon. It is expected to generate time and vehicle operating cost savings, reduce the maintenance costs of the infrastructure and improve railway safety. It should also contribute to the modal shift from road to rail, thus bringing climate, environmental and road safety benefits.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will be implemented on the existing alignment of the railway and within the existing right of way; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore be subject to screening. The project will be undergo an Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in line with the national legislation and the EIB environmental and social standards.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Kommentar(e)

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The project is also in full support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's), as improved railway transport infrastructure (SDG 9) is expected to facilitate the free movement of passengers and freight between the north and south of the country, while reducing the country's GHG emissions (SDG 13) and transportation costs, thereby supporting economic development (SDG 8) and inequality reduction (SDG 11). The project will also contribute to the implementation of Cameroon's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), agreed under the COP 21 Paris Agreement, which prioritizes the development of low-carbon transportation.

Weitere Unterlagen
15/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Social
15/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
12/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL
12/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - PLAN DE GESTION DES TRAVERSES EN BOIS TRAITEES A LA CREOSOTE
12/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL : ANNEXES
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kamerun: Ministerpräsident begrüßt 123 Millionen Euro der Europäischen Union für Modernisierung der Bahnstrecke Belabo–Ngaoundere

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Social
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Aug 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
132186326
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140650
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kamerun
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Aug 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
132186328
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140650
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kamerun
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
Datum der Veröffentlichung
29 Dec 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
131270325
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140650
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kamerun
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
173776581
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140650
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kamerun
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - PLAN DE GESTION DES TRAVERSES EN BOIS TRAITEES A LA CREOSOTE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
173740233
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140650
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kamerun
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL : ANNEXES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2023
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
171812277
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140650
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Kamerun
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Social
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - PLAN DE GESTION DES TRAVERSES EN BOIS TRAITEES A LA CREOSOTE
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL : ANNEXES
Andere Links
Übersicht
BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
Datenblätter
BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kamerun: Ministerpräsident begrüßt 123 Millionen Euro der Europäischen Union für Modernisierung der Bahnstrecke Belabo–Ngaoundere

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Kamerun: Ministerpräsident begrüßt 123 Millionen Euro der Europäischen Union für Modernisierung der Bahnstrecke Belabo–Ngaoundere
Andere Links
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre de Gestion Environnementale et Social
Related public register
15/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - Etude de Faisabilité - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
Related public register
29/12/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - PLAN DE GESTION DES TRAVERSES EN BOIS TRAITEES A LA CREOSOTE
Related public register
12/07/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - BELABO-NGAOUNDERE RAILWAY RENEWAL CAMEROON - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL : ANNEXES

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