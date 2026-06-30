When Spain officially joined the European Union on 1 January, 1986, the transition required significant reform and competition. But the long-term benefits were historic. Since 1981, the European Investment Bank Group has become one of the country's most consistent partners, providing over €280 billion in financing and mobilising €834 billion of total investment.

This investment has reshaped the daily lives of Spaniards. European Investment Bank Group financing has backed almost every single line of Spain's world-famous high-speed rail network, as well as metro systems, roads, ports, and airports. It has also driven Spain's transition to clean energy, modernised water infrastructure to bring safe drinking water to nearly eight million people, and funded essential public services like hospitals, schools, and social housing.

Infrastructure isn't just about what happens inside Spain—it’s also about connecting the country to the rest of Europe. Projects like the Bay of Biscay electrical interconnector, linking Spain and France, allow Spain to export surplus renewable energy and import power when needed. That strengthens energy security and cuts costs.

Meanwhile, backing from the European Investment Fund sustains 2.4 million jobs and channels billions into small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-caps, and startups, including support for European tech scale-ups and unicorns.

Spain is now a hub for cutting-edge industries. By providing capital to companies like crop protection startup GreenLight Biosciences in Seville and reusable space rocket pioneer PLD Space in Elche, European investment is ensuring that Europe maintains its own capabilities in the critical technologies of the 21st century.