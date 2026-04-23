Natural molecules to address global problems

As a child in Barcelona, Marta Ortega-Valle dreamt of herding sheep on her grandparents farm in the rural Soria region, fertile home of the Duero River valley with its Rioja-rivalling wines.

“I spent the summer there, and I dreamt I would grow to be part of that life,” she says. By the time Ortega-Valle left for university, she had settled on engineering. “I wanted to invent things that would change the world for the better”

After completing her engineering and business studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), she went to work for a venture capital firm in Boston, where she met the future co-founders of GreenLight Biosciences. Together, they founded a company based on the belief that natural molecules could be used to address global problems that were often solved with synthetic chemistry, problems such as how to protect humans and agriculture from pests and disease. They ultimately focused on a natural biological process that cells use to control protein production in all living forms.

The process is called ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference. When applied to plants, RNA can prevent insects and diseases like fungus from producing essential proteins they need to survive, eliminating the scourges without toxic pesticides.