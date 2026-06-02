Deep tech typically combines intensive research and development with significant capital expenditure. It involves creating entirely new technologies rather than applying existing ones in new ways. Unlike software-based innovations, deep tech projects often start at very early stages of scientific maturity, which leads to longer development cycles and higher technological risk.

Because the science drives the timelines, deep tech investments can take many years — sometimes more than a decade — before outcomes become clear. In some cases, the technologies remain binary for long periods: those working on the tech don’t yet know whether the science is going to work or not. This makes financing as critical as the research itself, and creates challenges at the scale-up stage, when companies may need to raise hundreds of millions of euros despite limited commercial validation.

Deep tech is already visible in everyday life. Advances can be seen in:

transport, such as electric and self-driving vehicles

healthcare, where new treatments are improving quality of life and enabling cures that were not previously possible

robotics, where technologies like exoskeletons can help warehouse and hospital workers lift heavy loads safely while keeping humans at the centre of processes.

Beyond individual applications, deep tech plays a strategic role in Europe’s future. It drives productivity, creates spillover effects across the economy and helps build innovation ecosystems. Control over key technologies is also essential for sovereignty, allowing Europe to secure strategic parts of value chains and to remain competitive in a world where technology is increasingly a traded commodity.

The risks are significant. If financing fails while the science remains valid, promising technologies can stall. If Europe fails to support deep tech through its long development cycles, it risks becoming dependent on breakthroughs developed elsewhere. Getting deep tech right is therefore not optional — it is central to Europe’s economic future.