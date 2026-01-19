When Benoît Deper returned to Europe after working at NASA and a satellite startup in California, he faced two obvious choices: join the European Space Agency or a traditional aerospace giant. Missing the buzz of the startup scene, he chose a third, more challenging option – founding his own company.

"I wasn't finding this very early-stage, innovative environment that I had experienced at NASA and in the startup scene in the San Francisco Bay Area," says Deper. "I thought there was definitely a need for these kinds of players in Europe, and nobody was doing that."

That realisation led Deper to create Aerospacelab in 2018, one of Europe's most promising space technology companies. Today, with Deper as chief executive, the company employs around 350 people – a workforce that’s growing by about five people per week – and has ten satellites in orbit, with ambitious plans to increase production dramatically in the coming years.