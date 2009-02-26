Description
The EIB Group conducted a study on its Carbon emissions. The study, prepared by a consultant certified to use the Bilan Carbone® methodology, is divided into three parts. The first part describes the general context of the climate change issue. The second part provides an analysis of CO2's emission for the 2007 financial year and makes recommendations. The final part evaluates the possible cost of offsetting total EIB emissions.
