La République dominicaine et la BEI

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a EUR 10 million loan to Banco Ademi to help the microfinance lender to increase its lending to microenterprises in the Dominican Republic. Find out more here: https://www.eib.org/en/press/all/2020-373-eib-and-ademi-provide-usd-10m-to-micro-borrowers-in-the-dominican-republic