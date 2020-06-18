Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Azerbaijan and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Azerbaijan since 2014.

The Bank operates under the framework of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements. We have invested more than €96 million in the country. Through cooperation with a local bank, the EIB has provided funding worth €25 million to more than 120 enterprises.

With the support of the EIB, Azerbaijan is aiming to diversify its economy. This process will likely include investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. Our priorities in Azerbaijan feature the promotion of balanced and sustained economic development, especially for rural areas, the reduction of inequalities and the diversification of national energy sources.

All EU activities that help Azerbaijan boost economic growth are part of EU4Business Initiative instruments covering Eastern Neighbourhood countries and are delivered by the EIB in collaboration with other international financial institutions. In the face of COVID-19, we are strengthening support in areas like healthcare, digitalisation, SMEs and climate action in the EaP countries.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Azerbaijan.

2013

START OF OPERATIONS

5

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

0.09 Mrd €

FINANCED LIFETIME

2

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB activity in Azerbaijan by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Azerbaijan

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Azerbaijan and beyond
18 June 2020

Agir ensemble en faveur de la résilience dans le Partenariat oriental

Face à la pandémie de COVID-19, le Groupe BEI, avec l’aide de ses partenaires de l’UE, renforce son soutien dans des domaines tels que la santé, la transition numérique, les PME et l’action pour le climat dans six pays du Partenariat oriental (Arménie, Azerbaïdjan, Biélorussie, Géorgie, République de Moldavie et Ukraine). L’UE renforce la résilience pour un Partenariat oriental qui profite à tous !

28 November 2017

L’Ukraine et ses voisins en route vers la sécurité routière

L’année dernière, 5 958 accidents, 47 décès et environ un millier de blessés ont été enregistrés sur les routes de Lviv. Ces chiffres sont encore plus élevés dans le reste de l’Ukraine. Les projets de la Banque européenne d’investissement liés à la sécurité des routes en Europe de l’Est bénéficieront à 3,3 millions d’usagers.

12 November 2024

L’action pour le climat, au-delà de la politique

La COP29 à Bakou doit remobiliser les dirigeants pour lutter contre les changements climatiques et accélérer la transition écologique.

