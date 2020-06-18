Azerbaijan and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Azerbaijan since 2014.
The Bank operates under the framework of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP), the Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other EU bilateral agreements. We have invested more than €96 million in the country. Through cooperation with a local bank, the EIB has provided funding worth €25 million to more than 120 enterprises.
With the support of the EIB, Azerbaijan is aiming to diversify its economy. This process will likely include investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. Our priorities in Azerbaijan feature the promotion of balanced and sustained economic development, especially for rural areas, the reduction of inequalities and the diversification of national energy sources.
All EU activities that help Azerbaijan boost economic growth are part of EU4Business Initiative instruments covering Eastern Neighbourhood countries and are delivered by the EIB in collaboration with other international financial institutions. In the face of COVID-19, we are strengthening support in areas like healthcare, digitalisation, SMEs and climate action in the EaP countries.
The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Azerbaijan.
2013
0.09 Mrd €
EIB activity in Azerbaijan by sector
(since start of operations)
Agir ensemble en faveur de la résilience dans le Partenariat oriental
Face à la pandémie de COVID-19, le Groupe BEI, avec l’aide de ses partenaires de l’UE, renforce son soutien dans des domaines tels que la santé, la transition numérique, les PME et l’action pour le climat dans six pays du Partenariat oriental (Arménie, Azerbaïdjan, Biélorussie, Géorgie, République de Moldavie et Ukraine). L’UE renforce la résilience pour un Partenariat oriental qui profite à tous !
L’Ukraine et ses voisins en route vers la sécurité routière
L’année dernière, 5 958 accidents, 47 décès et environ un millier de blessés ont été enregistrés sur les routes de Lviv. Ces chiffres sont encore plus élevés dans le reste de l’Ukraine. Les projets de la Banque européenne d’investissement liés à la sécurité des routes en Europe de l’Est bénéficieront à 3,3 millions d’usagers.
L’action pour le climat, au-delà de la politique
La COP29 à Bakou doit remobiliser les dirigeants pour lutter contre les changements climatiques et accélérer la transition écologique.
