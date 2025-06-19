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ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY

Signature(s)

Montant
173 686 495,88 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Colombie : 173 686 495,88 €
Énergie : 173 686 495,88 €
Date(s) de signature
20/06/2025 : 173 686 495,88 €
Autres liens
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10/07/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
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Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
30 juin 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/06/2025
20250049
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
ENEL COLOMBIA SA ESP
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 200 million (EUR 174 million)
USD 405 million (EUR 353 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The operation is an investment loan concerning the construction of two solar PV projects, Guayepo III and Atlantico, in Colombia.

The aim is to support the development of the European private sector in energy infrastructure and climate change mitigation beyond the Union's borders. By facilitating renewable energy investments in Colombia, the initiative will contribute to advancing climate change mitigation efforts. Additionally, the project will contribute to EU policy objectives with regard to combating climate change and supporting sustainable development, in line with the EIB's climate action lending objectives. The operation will also contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed. In particular, it is expected to support Goal 7, "Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all," and Goal 13, "Climate Action."

Additionnalité et impact

The project comprises the construction and operation of two large utility-scale solar PV schemes in Colombia. The schemes are part of a wider solar PV cluster of c. 1 GW renewable capacity developed in the Atlántico region, part of which has been supported by the Bank.


The operation supports the EU policy objectives and development of the European private sector in the fields of sustainable energy and climate change outside Europe and is expected to advance several SDGs. The project contributes to the climate and energy priority under the Global Gateway, which promotes the green transformation and commitments of the Paris Agreement on climate change.


The Project has excellent rated economic rate of return and broader social benefits considering the implementation and operation efficiencies achieved by the Promoter and clean/renewable electricity generated at a lower cost than fossil fuel-based alternatives in Colombia. In addition, the project addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution.


EIB financing provides flexible structure and favourable terms tailored to the Promoter's needs and not available in the local banking market, including an extension of tenor well beyond what is available in the market, upfront disbursements, and alignment with the economic life of the assets to be financed.


EIB contribution improves existing standards implemented by the Promoter through provision of advice on environmental and social matters. The EIB's participation facilitates the financing of renewable energy projects by providing long-term funding under conditions that improve the bankability of the initiative.


The Promoter has extensive experience and strong capabilities in the design, implementation, and management of utility-scale renewable energy projects, supported by EIB technical contribution improving the quality of the project. Furthermore, the operation will strength the EU strategic interests in the region as the promoter is an Italian company.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will generate environmental benefits by supporting new renewable energy generation capacity that help to mitigate climate change. If the renewable energy plants were located within the EU they would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether EIAs are required. Following Colombian national legislation, an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is required for such projects and has therefore been has been carried out by the promoter. The related processes and their conclusions will be assessed during the appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention.

The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
19 juin 2025
20 juin 2025
Documents liés
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Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
Date de publication
10 Jul 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
245518869
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
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244849946
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244844320
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20250049
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20250049
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15 Jul 2025
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244848640
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240565437
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Information Environnementale
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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20250049
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244839092
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244850555
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244840932
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240567665
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244852172
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Prêts
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Information Environnementale
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244853098
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244847989
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244849562
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Information Environnementale
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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244840813
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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240569203
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Information Environnementale
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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20250049
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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240557857
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244833825
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Prêts
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244840814
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Information Environnementale
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Information Environnementale
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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20250049
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Sujet général
Prêts
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244849444
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Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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20250049
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Date de publication
15 Jul 2025
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espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
244844134
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20250049
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Colombie
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización Medio Socioeconómico y Cultural
Date de publication
15 Jul 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
244847031
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20250049
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Colombie
Disponible au public
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Evaluación Ambiental
Date de publication
15 Jul 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
244844135
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20250049
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Colombie
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Plan de Compensación del Componente Biótico
Date de publication
15 Jul 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240561067
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20250049
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Colombie
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Gestion del Riesgo
Date de publication
15 Jul 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
244848913
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20250049
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Colombie
Disponible au public
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Presentación de Requerimientos
Date de publication
15 Jul 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
244848915
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20250049
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Colombie
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas
Date de publication
15 Jul 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240561637
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20250049
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Colombie
Disponible au public
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Evaluación Ambiental
Date de publication
15 Jul 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240551027
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20250049
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Colombie
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Social
Date de publication
15 Jul 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
240563618
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20250049
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Colombie
Disponible au public
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Paisaje y Servicios Ecosistémicos
Date de publication
15 Jul 2025
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
244846020
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20250049
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Colombie
Disponible au public
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