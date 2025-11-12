STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
The operation will co-finance the ongoing Stockholm's wastewater collection and treatment investment plan for the period 2019-2031. The plan includes the construction of a wastewater collection tunnel and the upgrade and increase of capacity of the existing underground Henriksdal wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) together with the Sickla facility that will treat the total sewage inflows of the city applying more advanced technologies.
The project will co-finance Stockholm's wastewater collection and treatment investment plan which focuses on the upgrade and increase of the treatment capacity of the existing underground Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs), located at Sickla (primary treatment) and Henriksdal (secondary and tertiary treatment and sludge treatment), which will treat the sewage inflows of the whole city applying more advanced technologies. The operation also includes a sewage collection tunnel, which after decommissioning the Bromma WWTP, will collect all sewage at the western part of the city and transfer it to the new upgraded plants. This operation will enable more water to be treated with better water quality results before it is discharged into the Baltic Sea. Thanks to the new sewage treatment system, Stockholm can address the needs of the population growth in the future and higher, much stricter environmental requirements.
The project will allow the promoter to fully meet the requirements of the revised Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (EU/2024/3019), and the Baltic Sea Action Plan (BSAP) recommendations WWTP's effluent, adopted by the HELCOM Contracting Parties in 2007 and updated in 2021. By reducing pollution of the receiving waters by outdated sewage treatment facilities, the project will have a positive impact on the immediate environment and the sensitive ecosystem of the Baltic Sea. The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. According to the Promoter, the final EIA approval decision has been issued in 2019, the same year that the construction of the project started.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
