STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT

Signature(s)

Montant
463 520 905 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Suède : 463 520 905 €
Eau, assainissement : 463 520 905 €
Date(s) de signature
5/01/2026 : 463 520 905 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT
Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 septembre 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 05/01/2026
20240806
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT
CITY OF STOCKHOLM
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
SEK 5000 million (EUR 457 million)
SEK 19158 million (EUR 1751 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Description
Objectifs

The operation will co-finance the ongoing Stockholm's wastewater collection and treatment investment plan for the period 2019-2031. The plan includes the construction of a wastewater collection tunnel and the upgrade and increase of capacity of the existing underground Henriksdal wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) together with the Sickla facility that will treat the total sewage inflows of the city applying more advanced technologies.

The project will co-finance Stockholm's wastewater collection and treatment investment plan which focuses on the upgrade and increase of the treatment capacity of the existing underground Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs), located at Sickla (primary treatment) and Henriksdal (secondary and tertiary treatment and sludge treatment), which will treat the sewage inflows of the whole city applying more advanced technologies. The operation also includes a sewage collection tunnel, which after decommissioning the Bromma WWTP, will collect all sewage at the western part of the city and transfer it to the new upgraded plants. This operation will enable more water to be treated with better water quality results before it is discharged into the Baltic Sea. Thanks to the new sewage treatment system, Stockholm can address the needs of the population growth in the future and higher, much stricter environmental requirements.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will allow the promoter to fully meet the requirements of the revised Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (EU/2024/3019), and the Baltic Sea Action Plan (BSAP) recommendations WWTP's effluent, adopted by the HELCOM Contracting Parties in 2007 and updated in 2021. By reducing pollution of the receiving waters by outdated sewage treatment facilities, the project will have a positive impact on the immediate environment and the sensitive ecosystem of the Baltic Sea. The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. According to the Promoter, the final EIA approval decision has been issued in 2019, the same year that the construction of the project started.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
12 novembre 2025
5 janvier 2026
Documents liés
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Tung Trafik Bilaga 1 Tyréns Kompletterande luftutredning
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 3 (Ersätter Bilaga F2 i ansökan) Påverkansområden Jord och Berg
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 6 Historiska Data Koviks Udde
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Naturvärdesinventering inför bergtunnel
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Kompletterande Riskanalys – Lokala Konfliktpunkter
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 10 PM Ändringar avloppstunnel
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 2 (ersätter Bilaga F9 till MKB – Åtgärdsplan för Inläckage i tunnelanläggning daterad 20150615)
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 5 Tekniska och ekonomiska förutsättningar för andra begränsningsvärden
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 8 PM naturvärden och ekologiska spridningssamband
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Riskanalys Yttre Miljö
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 4 PM Natura 2000
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 7 Systematiskt arbete med felkopplingar
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Samrådsredovisning Stockholms Framtida Avloppsrening
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Luktutredningar i samband med utbyggnad av tunnelsystem och reningsverk
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Teknisk Beskrivning för Vattenverksamhet och Hamnvervksamhet
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Ledningsnät - slutrapport
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 9 Konsekvensbedömning miljö-Komplettering
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Stockholms recipienter - Påverkan av Stockholms framtida avloppsrening
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT -- Barnkonsekvensanalys Stockholms framtida avloppsrening
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Transporters påverkan på luftmiljön i byggskedet
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Tillfällig Hamn Eolshäll Konsekvensbeskrivning ur ett Miljöperspektiv för Vattenverksamhet och Hamnverksamhet
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Fullskaleförsök transporter Bromma
25/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Kompletteringar
18/11/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT
Autres liens
Fiche technique
STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Tung Trafik Bilaga 1 Tyréns Kompletterande luftutredning
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253656736
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 3 (Ersätter Bilaga F2 i ansökan) Påverkansområden Jord och Berg
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253679367
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 6 Historiska Data Koviks Udde
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253675597
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Naturvärdesinventering inför bergtunnel
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253671039
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Kompletterande Riskanalys – Lokala Konfliktpunkter
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253670479
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 10 PM Ändringar avloppstunnel
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253681901
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 2 (ersätter Bilaga F9 till MKB – Åtgärdsplan för Inläckage i tunnelanläggning daterad 20150615)
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253671888
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 5 Tekniska och ekonomiska förutsättningar för andra begränsningsvärden
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253677294
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 8 PM naturvärden och ekologiska spridningssamband
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253678704
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Riskanalys Yttre Miljö
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253668790
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 4 PM Natura 2000
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253676104
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 7 Systematiskt arbete med felkopplingar
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253672597
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Samrådsredovisning Stockholms Framtida Avloppsrening
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253680670
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Luktutredningar i samband med utbyggnad av tunnelsystem och reningsverk
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253667576
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Teknisk Beskrivning för Vattenverksamhet och Hamnvervksamhet
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253670478
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Ledningsnät - slutrapport
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253677481
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253668983
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 9 Konsekvensbedömning miljö-Komplettering
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253527199
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Stockholms recipienter - Påverkan av Stockholms framtida avloppsrening
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253681298
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT -- Barnkonsekvensanalys Stockholms framtida avloppsrening
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253677005
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Transporters påverkan på luftmiljön i byggskedet
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253669817
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Tillfällig Hamn Eolshäll Konsekvensbeskrivning ur ett Miljöperspektiv för Vattenverksamhet och Hamnverksamhet
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253674010
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Fullskaleförsök transporter Bromma
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253668702
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Kompletteringar
Date de publication
25 Oct 2025
Langue
suédois
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253680359
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT
Date de publication
18 Nov 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253805965
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240806
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
