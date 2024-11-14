Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE

Groundbreaking carbon capture in Sweden

Sweden is building its first large-scale carbon-capture and storage facility in the centre of Stockholm

Statut
Première signature
Signé
26/03/2025
Montant
EUR 260,000,000
Pays
Suède
Sector(s)
Énergie
Amount
€ 260,000,000
Pays
Sector(s)
Suède : € 260,000,000
Énergie : € 260,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/03/2025 : € 260,000,000
Data sheet
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
Summary sheet

Release date
3 April 2025
Status
Reference
Signé | 26/03/2025
20230660
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
STOCKHOLM EXERGI HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 260 million
EUR 1132 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of a Bio-Energy Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) facility in Stockholm.

The aim is to reduce CO2 emissions from electricity and heat generation, with positive climate and health externalities. As such, it supports the emission reduction targets of Sweden.

Additionality and Impact

EIB financing will allow the promoter to develop a full-scale Bio Energy Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) facility in Stockholm. The project supports the climate targets of Sweden, which aim to achieve zero net emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere by 2045, and negative emissions after that. The National Energy and Climate Plan of Sweden envisages BECCS as a complementary measure to emission reductions to reach country's climate targets.

The financing of this project will also contribute to Bank's lending priority objectives on energy as well as on climate action. The project will remove carbon from the atmosphere, with positive climate and health externalities. Moreover, the project will contribute to market and liquidity development from future domestic and European markets for negative emissions.

The Project has an excellent economic return because of negative CO2 emissions, broader social benefits of the project are confirmed by difference between economic and financial returns, equivalent to an excellent rating.

The capacity, its work practices and the organisational structure of the Promoter are considered appropriate for the proposed project.

The Bank's contribution to the project is supported by a combination of its additionality profile, tenor profile, flexible drawdown terms as well as crowding in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and its successful implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) and an EIA was required. The EIA process has been conducted and the relevant report developed.

The promoter is a public undertaking and, therefore, procurement for the implementation of the programme has to be carried out in accordance with the relevant applicable national public procurement legislation, in line with Directive 2014/25/EU (Utilities Directive).

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 November 2024
26 March 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE
Publication Date
4 Apr 2025
Document language
anglais
Main Topic
Prêts
Document Number
214713291
Document Focus
Information Environnementale
Document Type
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Project Number
20230660
Sector(s)
Énergie
Regions
Union européenne
Countries
Suède
Disponible au public
Download now
or Link to source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - STOCKHOLM BIO-ENERGY CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Publication Date
11 Apr 2025
Document language
suédois
Main Topic
Prêts
Document Number
191515516
Document Focus
Information Environnementale
Document Type
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Project Number
20230660
Sector(s)
Énergie
Regions
Union européenne
Countries
Suède
Disponible au public
Download now
or Link to source
Inside the project

How and Why

Creating negative emissions

Why

  • 280 million tonnes of CO2 must be captured by 2040, according to the European Commission. 
  • The Beccs Stockholm facility in central Stockholm will capture up to 800 000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, more than all the emissions from the city's road traffic each year. 
  • Stockholm Exergi will sell negative emissions to companies that want to offset their emissions output.

How

  • The technology creates negative emissions by separating and liquefying biogenic carbon dioxide from the combustion of biofuels. Beccs Stockhom is one of the first facilities worldwide to implement this proven technology at this scale. 
  • The project is backed by public and private financing. Alongside EIB support, it has secured €180 million from the EU Innovation Fund. Once the facility begins capturing carbon, it will also receive Swedish state support.
  • The captured carbon dioxide will be shipped to Norway for permanent storage in the bedrock beneath the North Sea. 

Sectors & Countries

Sweden Sweden Climate and environment Global development Energy

Impact

Stockholm’s climate solution

  • Beccs Stockholm will begin capturing carbon dioxide in 2028. It is expected to be fully operational in 2029, capturing 800 000 tonnes of CO2 annually, more than the emissions from Stockholm’s road traffic each year.
  • It will sell the negative emissions to offtakers such as Microsoft and will use the revenues to continue its operations.

PLAY VIDEO

1:51

custom-preview

Story

Sweden builds large-scale bioenergy carbon capture facility

"Stockholm Exergi are trailblazers. Their experience will help us support similar projects in the future."
Maris Miglans

European Investment Bank

Sweden is constructing its first large bioenergy plant with carbon capture and storage technology, supported by a €260 million loan from the European Investment Bank. The Beccs Stockholm facility, located in central Stockholm, is expected to be fully operational by 2028.

It will contribute to the European Commission’s goal of capturing 280 million tonnes of CO₂ by 2040.

Rendition of what the Beccs facility will look like when completed. Stockholm Exergi’s existing bioenergy power plant on the left will be linked to the carbon capture and storage facility along the waterfront.
Stockholm Exergi

How it works

The process involves separating, liquefying and permanently storing biogenic carbon dioxide produced from burning biofuels. This creates negative emissions, meaning that the concentration of CO₂ in the atmosphere is reduced.

Financing and partnerships

The project combines public and private funding. In addition to the EIB loan, it has secured €180 million from the EU Innovation Fund and will benefit from Swedish state support once carbon capture begins.

A key part of the financing model is the sale of negative emissions to corporate buyers.

“The largest offtaker signed so far is Microsoft, which has committed to purchasing 500 000 tonnes of CO₂ in negative emissions annually for ten years,” says Maris Miglans, the European Investment Bank loan officer for the project. This arrangement allows Microsoft to offset part of its carbon footprint while providing Stockholm Exergi with revenue to sustain operations.

A first of Its kind

While carbon capture technology is proven, Beccs Stockholm is the first facility worldwide to implement it at this scale using a biomass-fired boiler.

“Stockholm Exergi are trailblazers,” says Miglans.

“Their experience will help us support similar projects in the future.”
Maris Miglans

European Investment Bank loan officer

4 April 2025

Suède : la BEI finance une installation innovante de captage du carbone à Stockholm

La Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI) a accordé un prêt de 260 millions d’euros à Stockholm Exergi pour la construction, en Suède, de la première grande centrale de bioénergie avec captage et stockage de dioxyde de carbone (BECSC, aussi connue sous son abréviation anglaise BECCS).
Environnement Climat Thomas ÖSTROS Action en faveur du climat Le Comité de direction Suède Union européenne Climat et environnement
8 April 2025

Transformer la pollution en solution

La start-up estonienne capte le CO2 pour le transformer en graphite et en nanotubes de carbone, matières premières critiques pour la transition énergétique.
Changements climatiques Climat Action en faveur du climat Matières premières critiques Transformation énergétique Estonie Union européenne Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Climat et environnement Énergie
15 October 2025

L’investissement se met au vert

Grâce au programme de la BEI, des banques de Macédoine du Nord aident les entreprises à investir dans l’action pour le climat
PME Programme d’assistance technique Greening Financial Systems (GFS) Climat Advisory services Énergies renouvelables Efficacité énergétique Action en faveur du climat Durabilité Macédoine du Nord Pays de l’élargissement Balkans occidentaux Développement - international Climat et environnement Énergie
26 June 2025

Convergence entre climat et facture énergétique

L’efficacité énergétique, clé importante pour la lutte climatique, stimule l’innovation faisant appel à l’IA. Mais surtout, elle réduit aussi notre facture énergétique.
Aménagement urbain Climat Advisory services Efficacité énergétique Des logements abordables et durables Durabilité Espagne Irlande Allemagne Pologne France Union européenne Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales Des logements abordables et durables Énergie
