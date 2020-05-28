Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION

Modernised 5G for Malta

This loan finances the Maltese telecommunication company Epic in modernising the island’s 5G network, providing better coverage and connectivity in a boost for remote working and economic development

Statut
Première signature
Signé
22/04/2022
Montant
EUR 14,000,000
Pays
Malte
Sector(s)
Télécom
Summary sheet

Release date
10 September 2021
Status
Reference
Signé | 22/04/2022
20210442
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EPIC MALTA MOBILE AND FIXED NETWORK EVOLUTION
EPIC COMMUNICATIONS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 43 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments in the upgrade of the Promoter's mobile network with advanced 4G/LTE, early deployment of 5G, roll-out of fixed very high capacity (VHC) network as well as upgrades to the core network and the IT systems. The project implementation is planned for the years 2021 to 2024.

The Fiber to the Home (FTTH) access component of the project aims to cover the main villages of Malta with FTTH. The project's mobile component foresees deployment of the new generation equipment in order to benefit from the superior roadmap and performance as part of the 5G rollout strategy and plans. At project completion, the Promoter foresees a nationwide 70% coverage of 5G services.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the policy objectives of Innovation and Digitalisation. It concerns investments to upgrade the mobile telecommunications network and initiate the expansion of the fixed telecommunications network operated by the promoter in Malta. Investments in innovative telecommunications infrastructure face an uncertain business model due to significant investment costs in front of uncertain revenue flows, which leads to delayed availability of services with significant economic costs for the consumers. The project will accelerate the deployment of innovative telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive network externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and faster access to information and innovative digital services. The project also generates further externalities to other sectors of the economy by supporting innovation and competitiveness. These benefits are not fully captured by the project revenues. The promoter is experienced in the design and operation of telecommunication networks, being the first company offering mobile services in Malta. The promoter has an experienced management team and in-depth understanding of market needs and drivers, which will support project implementation, results delivery and address the market failures. The EIB contribution resides in the diversification, flexibility and positive signaling effect from the financing of thematic projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed and mobile telecommunications projects do not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. The systems have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which will be mitigated by appropriate measures.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Inside the project

How and Why

Supporting Malta’s digital transformation

Why

  • Modernise Malta’s 5G network for better speed, coverage, and connectivity
  • Support tourism, finance, and information technology sectors that are important for Malta’s economy
  • Boost the island’s digitalisation and help it become a digital powerhouse

How

  • Enable Epic to continue its network expansion and the rollout of its 5G network
  • Deploy ultrafast fibre-to-the-home infrastructure in parts of the island
  • Upgrade over 300 sites with new technology

Sectors & Countries

Malta Malta

Impact

A more connected Malta

  • A reliable and robust network attracts investment, boosts productivity and enhances economic competitiveness
  • Malta’s people will be able to access better services and new technologies and applications
  • Improved broadband services will help people work flexibly and add jobs by encouraging more companies to establish themselves in the country.
We were the first mobile company to bring 4G to Malta, and now it’s time to build a new network. The financing gives us credibility and helps us accelerate the project.
Antoine Galea

chief technology officer, Epic

The improvement of Malta’s physical and digital infrastructure and connectivity is crucial for Malta’s vision.
Andres Gavira Etzel

senior engineer, European Investment Bank

Play video

3:03

custom-preview

Story

Wired for the future

We will upgrade over 300 sites with new technology, allowing us to deploy 5G on the whole island.
Antoine Galea

Chief Technology Officer, EPIC

Imagine that you are on holiday in Malta. You’re visiting Gozo, a small and tranquil island west of the main island. You’re relaxing on one of its nice beaches. Surrounded by crystal-clear turquoise waters and rugged landscapes, you succumb to a peaceful nap. Startled awake by the setting sun, you need to make your way back to your hotel. But your mobile phone has no network coverage, making it impossible to check the return boat schedule.

Epic wants to make sure that this doesn’t happen — by bringing better 5G network to the island.

But modernising mobile infrastructure is costly and challenging. It requires extensive planning, installing new towers or upgrading existing ones, and addressing concerns related to aesthetics and health.

Having reliable connectivity to download new things and to communicate fast is integral to an island. Malta needs to be connected to the rest of the world to remain competitive and to progress.
Antoine Galea

Epic

Why a good connection is important?

The importance of network connectivity cannot be overstated in today's digital age. We rely daily on seamless connectivity to navigate a multitude of tasks, from communication and entertainment to business and education. It also plays a pivotal role in the modern economy by fostering innovation, digital transformation and supporting the green transition. A reliable and robust network can improve remote working, telecommuting and global connectivity, while attracting investment, boosting productivity and enhancing economic competitiveness.

As a small island nation, Malta relies heavily on sectors such as tourism, finance and information technology. A better network can enhance these sectors by providing faster and more stable connectivity, benefiting businesses, entrepreneurs and visitors.

©Flag of Malta. The coat of arms of Castille and Leon on top of the Auberge de Castille (Office of Prime Minister, Valletta)/Shutterstock

What is 5G?

5G, or fifth-generation wireless technology, represents a significant advancement in mobile communications. It operates on higher frequency bands, and it aims to create a networks that connects everyone and everything, from people to machines and objects.

5G also offers:

  • Faster speeds then 4G, enabling quicker downloads, smoother streaming, and reduced latency
  • Reduced latency that is crucial for applications like autonomous vehicles, remote surgery, and augmented reality, where split-second reactions are essential
  • Greater capacity to accommodate a significantly larger number of devices simultaneously, from smart home appliances to industrial sensors
  • More reliable connections even in crowded areas or during peak times
  • Innovative applications, such as augmented and virtual reality experiences, remote telemedicine, and smart manufacturing, ushering in a new era of technological possibilities
  • Lower energy consumption by about 50% to 95% when all data traffic is moved to 5G networks
Epic’s project will significantly boost the critical transformation of digitalisation to promote innovation activities in Malta.
Andres Gavira Etzel

SENIOR ENGINEER, EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK

Related media

28 May 2020

La 5G pour les générations futures

Permettant des gains en efficacité énergétique, la 5G a de quoi réjouir les premières générations préoccupées par les changements climatiques
Numérique et télécoms Télécommunication Allemagne Finlande Pays-Bas Union européenne Innovation Transformation numérique et innovation technologique
14 July 2022

Petite île, impact considérable

Bank of Valetta aide les PME maltaises à innover et à créer des emplois après la pandémie de COVID-19.
PME Malte Union européenne Transformation numérique et innovation technologique
