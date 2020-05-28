Modernised 5G for Malta

Imagine that you are on holiday in Malta. You’re visiting Gozo, a small and tranquil island west of the main island. You’re relaxing on one of its nice beaches. Surrounded by crystal-clear turquoise waters and rugged landscapes, you succumb to a peaceful nap. Startled awake by the setting sun, you need to make your way back to your hotel. But your mobile phone has no network coverage, making it impossible to check the return boat schedule.

Epic wants to make sure that this doesn’t happen — by bringing better 5G network to the island.

But modernising mobile infrastructure is costly and challenging. It requires extensive planning, installing new towers or upgrading existing ones, and addressing concerns related to aesthetics and health.