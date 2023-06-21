Une infrastructure portuaire moderne à Varna

The project supports two main policy priority areas under the InvestEU mandate. They are (i) The development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies in accordance with Union transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement; and (ii) Sustainable agriculture, forestry, fishery, aquaculture and other elements of the wider sustainable bioeconomy,





The project addresses market failures related to under-priced transport and logistics externalities.

The financing of the project addresses other market failures and weaknesses, including: (i) imperfect competition, due to asymmetric information and (ii) failures in the financial market caused by the fact that the economic lifetime of the project exceeds significantly the tenor of loans that are typically available on capital markets. In that context, the promoter is faced with a sub-optimal investment situation, as it cannot access long-term loans matching the economic lifetime of the project.





The project improves the competitive position of the agribusiness sector in Northern Bulgaria and maritime transport by increasing the capacity and efficiency to handle the related traffic. This incentivises modal shift from road to less carbon intensive transport modes, enables interoperability between transport modes and reduces the related logistic costs and externalities.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.