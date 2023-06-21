Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL

Une infrastructure portuaire moderne à Varna

Pour réduire les embouteillages et les émissions de carbone, un port bulgare modernise ses infrastructures

Première signature
Signé
27/06/2023
EUR 50 000 000
Bulgarie
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture, Transports
50 000 000 €
Bulgarie : 50 000 000 €
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture : 25 000 000 €
Transports : 25 000 000 €
27/06/2023 : 25 000 000 €
27/06/2023 : 25 000 000 €
Fiche technique
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Fiche récapitulative
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
22/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
22/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL - Non Technical Summary
28/06/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Bulgarie : InvestEU - la BEI accorde un prêt de 50 millions d’EUR en faveur d’un nouveau terminal céréalier dans le port bulgare de Varna sur la mer Noire
L’UE, concrètement : un nouveau terminal portuaire céréalier en Bulgarie
L’UE, concrètement : rénovation d’une université historique en Roumanie
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III

13 juin 2023
Signé | 27/06/2023
20210337
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
BUILDCOM EOOD,OLIVA AD
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Objectifs

The project consists of the construction of a new port facility in the vicinity of the Port of Varna - a comprehensive trans-european network (TEN-T) port - for the storage, handling and export of grain cereals, oilseeds, vegetable oils and oil seed meals in the area of Beloslav, Bulgaria.

The aim is to generate substantial economic and financial benefits, such as: (i) providing efficient and low-cost access for domestic cereals, oilseeds, vegetable oils and oil seed meals to liquid international market via TEN-T networks and the Black Sea (ii) reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transporting agricultural commodities to the regions and destinations in most need to mitigate food insecurity and malnutrition. The rationale behind the development of the project consists of the positive synergy potential between the promoter's grain producing and export business and light commercial vehicles (LCV') freight transport capabilities, as well as sponsoring a project of regional importance in Northern Bulgaria.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports two main policy priority areas under the InvestEU mandate. They are (i) The development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies in accordance with Union transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement; and (ii) Sustainable agriculture, forestry, fishery, aquaculture and other elements of the wider sustainable bioeconomy, 


The project supports the development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures in accordance with EU transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement, in particular through the development of port facilities integrated in the TEN-T. It is aligned with the priorities of Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and increases the capacity of the Solidarity Lanes by providing an optional route to transport Ukrainian agricultural commodities to exports markets.


The project addresses market failures related to under-priced transport and logistics externalities.

The financing of the project addresses other market failures and weaknesses, including: (i) imperfect competition, due to asymmetric information and (ii) failures in the financial market caused by the fact that the economic lifetime of the project exceeds significantly the tenor of loans that are typically available on capital markets. In that context, the promoter is faced with a sub-optimal investment situation, as it cannot access long-term loans matching the economic lifetime of the project. 


The project improves the competitive position of the agribusiness sector in Northern Bulgaria and maritime transport by increasing the capacity and efficiency to handle the related traffic. This incentivises modal shift from road to less carbon intensive transport modes, enables interoperability between transport modes and reduces the related logistic costs and externalities.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation phase for each project component, whenever applicable.

The promoter is a private company and the project will be developed on privately owned land, therefore, it is not required to follow the EU public procurement directives and may undertake private procurement procedures according to the EIB's Guide to Procurement (GtP).

À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
21 juin 2023
27 juin 2023
22/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
22/06/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL - Non Technical Summary
28/06/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III
Fiche récapitulative
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Fiche technique
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Bulgarie : InvestEU - la BEI accorde un prêt de 50 millions d’EUR en faveur d’un nouveau terminal céréalier dans le port bulgare de Varna sur la mer Noire

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
22 Jun 2023
anglais
Prêts
171836860
Information Environnementale
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
20210337
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Transports
Union européenne
Bulgarie
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL - Non Technical Summary
22 Jun 2023
anglais
Prêts
164251756
Information Environnementale
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
20210337
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Transports
Union européenne
Bulgarie
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
28 Jun 2023
anglais
Prêts
171391255
Information Environnementale
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
20210337
Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture
Transports
Union européenne
Bulgarie
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Au cœur du projet

Pourquoi et comment

Agrandissement et modernisation du port de Varna en Bulgarie

Pourquoi

  • Ce port bulgare joue un rôle important dans l’approvisionnement en denrées alimentaires en provenance d’Ukraine.
  • Les goulets d’étranglement entraînent des émissions de CO2 et des coûts supplémentaires.
  • La profondeur maximale du port limite le flux de navires de gros tonnage et la capacité de manutention de fret volumineux.

Comment

  • Buildcom Group construit un nouveau terminal portuaire de 13,5 mètres de profondeur.
  • Nouveaux bâtiments techniques et administratifs, nouveaux accès ferroviaires et routiers.
  • Système moderne de stockage et de transport de céréales.
  • Ce prêt bénéficie du soutien du programme InvestEU.

Bulgarie Bulgarie Cohésion sociale et territoriale

Impact

Nouveau terminal, nouvelle profondeur, efficacité des exportations

  • La Bulgarie répond mieux à la croissance de la demande.
  • Le pays investit dans les transports durables.
  • Logistic Centre Varna EAD, filiale du groupe Buildcom, gérera le transport et le stockage des céréales dans le port de Varna.

50 millions

d’EUR

La Banque européenne d’investissement a prêté 50 millions d’euros au groupe Buildcom.

Développer le transport maritime et réduire la pollution atmosphérique

Le projet de Buildcom vise à moderniser le port de Varna, à assurer la sécurité alimentaire, à promouvoir un transport maritime plus écologique et à stimuler la croissance économique dans la région en améliorant l’accès au marché d’exportation pour les producteurs agricoles locaux.

L’agrandissement du port permettra aussi de réduire le transport routier et de promouvoir un transport de fret maritime à moindre intensité de carbone. Cela engendrera une baisse du trafic de marchandises passant par le centre de Varna, ce qui améliorera la qualité de l’air dans la ville et réduira la pollution sonore.

Shutterstock
La proximité du port de Varna avec la ville affecte la santé de la population. Ce projet permet de déplacer le port vers la partie intérieure du lac de Varna, à une distance de sécurité de la ville.
Tsvetelina Gancheva

Directrice des relations avec les institutions financières chez Oliva AD

Ce projet optimisera les routes de transport maritime et terrestre et réduira ainsi les émissions de CO2. Il contribuera à l’atténuation des changements climatiques, à la gestion des zones côtières et à la prévention des inondations.
José Rino

Ingénieur en génie civil à la Banque européenne d’investissement

Pourquoi les ports sont-ils importants ?

Sachant qu’environ 74 % des marchandises atteignent ou quittent l’Europe par voie maritime, il est essentiel d’investir dans des infrastructures maritimes modernes tant pour l’agro-industrie que pour le fret industriel.

La Commission européenne a présenté en juin 2021 un plan d’action en 35 points visant à renforcer le rôle du transport par voie de navigation intérieure. Ses objectifs fondamentaux consistent à transporter davantage de cargaisons sur les rivières et les canaux d’Europe et à faciliter la transition vers des péniches à émissions nulles d’ici à 2050. Ils s’inscrivent dans le droit fil du pacte vert pour l’Europe et de la stratégie pour une mobilité durable et intelligente, qui fixent l’objectif d’accroître le transport par voies navigables intérieures et le transport maritime à courte distance de 25 % d’ici à 2030 et de 50 % d’ici à 2050.

©Pavel Gospodinov/Getty Images

Sur le même sujet

2 novembre 2023

À bon port

Les ports de Bulgarie et du Portugal se modernisent pour réduire les encombrements et les émissions de CO2, et accélérer le fret de l’Ukraine
Climat InvestEU Adaptation Durabilité Bulgarie Portugal Union européenne Infrastructure Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Agriculture et bioéconomie Climat et environnement
29 juin 2023

Des autoroutes naturelles

Un plan de relance des voies navigables lituaniennes avec des péniches électriques pour réduire les émissions de CO2 de 14 000 tonnes par an
InvestEU Advisory Hub Transports Advisory services InvestEU Lituanie Union européenne Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales
25 mai 2023

Des liaisons routières avec l’Ukraine

Les routes défoncées de Moldavie, que le pays modernise, représentent un lien essentiel pour évacuer les céréales d’Ukraine et y introduire l’aide humanitaire.
Infrastructures Transports Moldavie Voisinage oriental Pays de l’élargissement Agriculture et bioéconomie Infrastructures sociales
12 octobre 2022

Nettoyer le Danube

L’enlèvement d’épaves datant de la 2e Guerre mondiale rendra la navigation sur le Danube plus sûre et plus rapide – du positif pour l’environnement et l’économie.
Infrastructures Environnement Transports Climat Balkans occidentaux Roumanie Serbie Union européenne Pays de l’élargissement Balkans occidentaux Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales
19 décembre 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 décembre 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 décembre 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

