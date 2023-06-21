Une infrastructure portuaire moderne à Varna

La proximité du port de Varna avec la ville affecte la santé de la population. Ce projet permet de déplacer le port vers la partie intérieure du lac de Varna, à une distance de sécurité de la ville.
The project consists of the construction of a new port facility in the vicinity of the Port of Varna - a comprehensive trans-european network (TEN-T) port - for the storage, handling and export of grain cereals, oilseeds, vegetable oils and oil seed meals in the area of Beloslav, Bulgaria.
The aim is to generate substantial economic and financial benefits, such as: (i) providing efficient and low-cost access for domestic cereals, oilseeds, vegetable oils and oil seed meals to liquid international market via TEN-T networks and the Black Sea (ii) reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transporting agricultural commodities to the regions and destinations in most need to mitigate food insecurity and malnutrition. The rationale behind the development of the project consists of the positive synergy potential between the promoter's grain producing and export business and light commercial vehicles (LCV') freight transport capabilities, as well as sponsoring a project of regional importance in Northern Bulgaria.
The project supports two main policy priority areas under the InvestEU mandate. They are (i) The development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies in accordance with Union transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement; and (ii) Sustainable agriculture, forestry, fishery, aquaculture and other elements of the wider sustainable bioeconomy,
The project supports the development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures in accordance with EU transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement, in particular through the development of port facilities integrated in the TEN-T. It is aligned with the priorities of Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and increases the capacity of the Solidarity Lanes by providing an optional route to transport Ukrainian agricultural commodities to exports markets.
The project addresses market failures related to under-priced transport and logistics externalities.
The financing of the project addresses other market failures and weaknesses, including: (i) imperfect competition, due to asymmetric information and (ii) failures in the financial market caused by the fact that the economic lifetime of the project exceeds significantly the tenor of loans that are typically available on capital markets. In that context, the promoter is faced with a sub-optimal investment situation, as it cannot access long-term loans matching the economic lifetime of the project.
The project improves the competitive position of the agribusiness sector in Northern Bulgaria and maritime transport by increasing the capacity and efficiency to handle the related traffic. This incentivises modal shift from road to less carbon intensive transport modes, enables interoperability between transport modes and reduces the related logistic costs and externalities.
The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation phase for each project component, whenever applicable.
The promoter is a private company and the project will be developed on privately owned land, therefore, it is not required to follow the EU public procurement directives and may undertake private procurement procedures according to the EIB's Guide to Procurement (GtP).
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Agrandissement et modernisation du port de Varna en Bulgarie
Pourquoi
- Ce port bulgare joue un rôle important dans l’approvisionnement en denrées alimentaires en provenance d’Ukraine.
- Les goulets d’étranglement entraînent des émissions de CO2 et des coûts supplémentaires.
- La profondeur maximale du port limite le flux de navires de gros tonnage et la capacité de manutention de fret volumineux.
Comment
- Buildcom Group construit un nouveau terminal portuaire de 13,5 mètres de profondeur.
- Nouveaux bâtiments techniques et administratifs, nouveaux accès ferroviaires et routiers.
- Système moderne de stockage et de transport de céréales.
- Ce prêt bénéficie du soutien du programme InvestEU.
Ce projet optimisera les routes de transport maritime et terrestre et réduira ainsi les émissions de CO2. Il contribuera à l’atténuation des changements climatiques, à la gestion des zones côtières et à la prévention des inondations.
