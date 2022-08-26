CANAL SEINE NORD

In this part of the European transport network a large scale inland waterway connection is missing and the share of inland waterway transport is significantly below its logistic potential. The project will allow the use of significantly larger inland waterway vessels with lower operating costs. This will improve the competitive position and increases the use of inland waterway transport which has relatively lower environmental costs for society in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, noise, congestion and accidents. The project will also increase the energy efficiency of inland waterway transport and reduce fuel use per unit transported. The project hence reduces the overall environmental costs of transport but also the costs for the users. The cost reduction will increase the competitiveness of industries in the region. This will support regional economic development and related employment, both in the region where the project is located and in the regions connected by the project.





The Bank's financial contribution is to bring large, flexible and cost effective financing to the SCSNE for very long maturities, allowing it to smooth out as much as possible the impact of public investments supported under the project. EIB lending is also providing a security in terms of financing and that EIB resources are taken into account when assessing liquidity.



