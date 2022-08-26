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CANAL SEINE NORD

Signature(s)

Montant
800 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 800 000 000 €
Transports : 800 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/12/2022 : 800 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Objet et présentation de la démarche
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Analyse de l’état initial de l’environnement
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas Cartographique
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d’espèces protégées
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d'espèces protégées
Related public register
09/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - programme intégré de compensation
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets temporaires spécifiques à la phase chantier et mesures proposées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets sur le réseau Natura 2000
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale de l’étude d’impact
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Moyens de surveillance et d’entretien du CSNE
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Programme intégré de compensation
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Présentation générale du projet - A1
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale du projet - A2
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Méthodologie et difficultés rencontrées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Lexique - Glossaire
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Résumé non-technique
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Appréciation des impacts du programme
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Description technique du projet
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Esquisse des principales solutions de substitution examinées et raisons du choix du projet
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets permanents du projet et mesures proposées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets cumulés du projet avec d’autres projets connus
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets propres aux infrastructures de transport
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets du projet sur la santé et le cadre de vie et mesures envisagées
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Synthèse des mesures d’évitement, de réduction et de compensation - coûts associés
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Compatibilité du projet avec l’affectation des sols, les plans, schémas et programme
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Défrichement
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences sur les autres canaux existants
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
Related public register
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Rapport - Inventaire, suivi écologique et caractérisation des boisements
Related public register
10/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences Natura 2000
Related public register
23/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CANAL SEINE NORD

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
26 août 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/12/2022
20200759
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CANAL SEINE NORD
SOCIETE DU CANAL SEINE-NORD EUROPE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 800 million
EUR 6651 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project, Seine Nord Europe Canal Project, consists of the construction of a new 107 km long class Vb inland waterway connection between Compiègne and Aubencheul-au-Bac. The project is the central link in the larger Seine-Scheldt cross-border project connecting the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) core waterways in the Seine and Scheldt basins and several core and comprehensive inland ports in the region.

The Seine Nord Europe Canal Project is the central link in the larger cross-border Seine- Scheldt project which was identified as an EU priority project (nr30) in 2004 (Decision 884/2004/EC). In the current TEN-T framework, the Seine - Scheldt project is a pre-identified project on the North Sea - Mediterranean Core Network Corridor. The project consists of investments addressing a missing link in the TEN-T Core inland waterway network in France. The project contributes to the EU policy objective to decarbonise transport by creating the conditions for a significant modal shift of long-distance freight traffic to energy-efficient transport modes. The project will be implemented in the Région Hauts-de-France, which is defined as a "Transition Region." Consequently, the project is expected to be eligible under Article 309 point a) "projects for developing less-developed regions" and under Article 309 point c) "projects of common interest" of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU.

Additionnalité et impact

In this part of the European transport network a large scale inland waterway connection is missing and the share of inland waterway transport is significantly below its logistic potential. The project will allow the use of significantly larger inland waterway vessels with lower operating costs. This will improve the competitive position and increases the use of inland waterway transport which has relatively lower environmental costs for society in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, noise, congestion and accidents. The project will also increase the energy efficiency of inland waterway transport and reduce fuel use per unit transported. The project hence reduces the overall environmental costs of transport but also the costs for the users. The cost reduction will increase the competitiveness of industries in the region. This will support regional economic development and related employment, both in the region where the project is located and in the regions connected by the project.


The Bank's financial contribution is to bring large, flexible and cost effective financing to the SCSNE for very long maturities, allowing it to smooth out as much as possible the impact of public investments supported under the project. EIB lending is also providing a security in terms of financing and that EIB resources are taken into account when assessing liquidity.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC (as amended), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
10/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Objet et présentation de la démarche
09/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Analyse de l’état initial de l’environnement
09/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas Cartographique
09/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
09/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d’espèces protégées
09/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d'espèces protégées
09/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - programme intégré de compensation
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets temporaires spécifiques à la phase chantier et mesures proposées
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets sur le réseau Natura 2000
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale de l’étude d’impact
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Moyens de surveillance et d’entretien du CSNE
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Programme intégré de compensation
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Présentation générale du projet - A1
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale du projet - A2
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Méthodologie et difficultés rencontrées
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Lexique - Glossaire
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Résumé non-technique
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Appréciation des impacts du programme
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Description technique du projet
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Esquisse des principales solutions de substitution examinées et raisons du choix du projet
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets permanents du projet et mesures proposées
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets cumulés du projet avec d’autres projets connus
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets propres aux infrastructures de transport
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets du projet sur la santé et le cadre de vie et mesures envisagées
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Synthèse des mesures d’évitement, de réduction et de compensation - coûts associés
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Compatibilité du projet avec l’affectation des sols, les plans, schémas et programme
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Défrichement
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences sur les autres canaux existants
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
11/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Rapport - Inventaire, suivi écologique et caractérisation des boisements
10/11/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences Natura 2000
23/11/2022 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CANAL SEINE NORD

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Objet et présentation de la démarche
Date de publication
10 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163056229
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Analyse de l’état initial de l’environnement
Date de publication
9 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055021
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas Cartographique
Date de publication
9 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054202
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
Date de publication
9 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163050354
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Atlas - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d’espèces protégées
Date de publication
9 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163052689
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Dérogation à la protection des espèces et des habitats d'espèces protégées
Date de publication
9 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054208
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - programme intégré de compensation
Date de publication
9 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054517
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets temporaires spécifiques à la phase chantier et mesures proposées
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054204
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets sur le réseau Natura 2000
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054017
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale de l’étude d’impact
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054819
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Moyens de surveillance et d’entretien du CSNE
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055612
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Programme intégré de compensation
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054617
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d’impact – Présentation générale du projet - A1
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054322
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Présentation générale du projet - A2
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163050350
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Méthodologie et difficultés rencontrées
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054015
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Lexique - Glossaire
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054615
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Résumé non-technique
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163052687
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Appréciation des impacts du programme
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054324
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Description technique du projet
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054908
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Esquisse des principales solutions de substitution examinées et raisons du choix du projet
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054910
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets permanents du projet et mesures proposées
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055606
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets cumulés du projet avec d’autres projets connus
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055608
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets propres aux infrastructures de transport
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163050352
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Evaluation des effets du projet sur la santé et le cadre de vie et mesures envisagées
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054821
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Synthèse des mesures d’évitement, de réduction et de compensation - coûts associés
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054206
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Compatibilité du projet avec l’affectation des sols, les plans, schémas et programme
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054019
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Eaux et milieux aquatiques
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055610
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Défrichement
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163052691
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences sur les autres canaux existants
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163054326
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163052594
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Objectifs de qualité des eaux du CSNE
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055235
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Rapport - Inventaire, suivi écologique et caractérisation des boisements
Date de publication
11 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055023
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CANAL SEINE NORD - Etude d'impact - Incidences Natura 2000
Date de publication
10 Nov 2022
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
163055025
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CANAL SEINE NORD
Date de publication
23 Nov 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
156132383
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200759
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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