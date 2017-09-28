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GOYA WIND PROJECT

Signature(s)

Montant
141 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 141 000 000 €
Énergie : 141 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
25/04/2018 : 18 852 183,08 €
16/06/2020 : 21 000 000 €
25/04/2018 : 31 147 816,92 €
25/04/2018 : 35 000 000 €
22/11/2018 : 35 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Communiqués associés
Espagne : Plan d’investissement pour l’Europe - la BEI octroie 50 millions d’EUR pour la mise en service de neuf parcs éoliens en Aragon

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
28 septembre 2017
Statut
Référence
Signé | 25/04/2018
20170097
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
GOYA WIND PROJECT
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 141 million
EUR 298 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the construction and operation of several onshore wind farms located in the Spanish region of Aragon. The capacity to be installed will be of 300MW and will be developed under the umbrella and as a result of the first Spanish renewables auction held in early 2016.

EIB financing for this operation is expected have an important acceleration and demonstration effect as it will be one of the first greenfield renewable energy projects to be financed in Spain after the moratorium in 2012 and the new regulatory framework, which came into effect in 2014. Besides, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spanish 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Eight of the nine wind plants are included in the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and have been screened in, requiring full EIA including public consultation, while one wind farm, with capacity of 10 MW (only 3 wind turbines) has been screened out. Additionally, the presence of a 28 km 220 kV aerial power line, included in Annex I of the above-mentioned directive, required for the connection to the grid of certain plants, is subject to a separate EIA process. At this time, only two of the nine plants have received the environmental consent, and the rest of the processes, including for the transmission line, are still ongoing. The authorisation procedure and compliance with EIA, Birds and Habitats Directives will be further appraised in detail, in particular the need for cumulative impact assessment and the impact on protected flora and fauna, including adjacent Natura 2000 sites.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
04/12/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOYA WIND PROJECT
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne : Plan d’investissement pour l’Europe - la BEI octroie 50 millions d’EUR pour la mise en service de neuf parcs éoliens en Aragon

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Date de publication
4 Dec 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
77313920
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
Date de publication
4 Dec 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
80239632
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
Date de publication
4 Dec 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
80313062
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
Date de publication
4 Dec 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
80245766
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
Date de publication
4 Dec 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
80246310
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
Date de publication
4 Dec 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
80307782
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
Date de publication
4 Dec 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
80310200
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
Date de publication
4 Dec 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
80247807
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
Date de publication
4 Dec 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
80237620
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
Date de publication
4 Dec 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
80246471
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
Date de publication
4 Dec 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
80245617
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
Date de publication
4 Dec 2017
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
80320824
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Date de publication
24 Dec 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
144837237
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20170097
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
GOYA WIND PROJECT
Fiche technique
GOYA WIND PROJECT
Communiqués associés
Espagne : Plan d’investissement pour l’Europe - la BEI octroie 50 millions d’EUR pour la mise en service de neuf parcs éoliens en Aragon

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne : Plan d’investissement pour l’Europe - la BEI octroie 50 millions d’EUR pour la mise en service de neuf parcs éoliens en Aragon
Autres liens
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOYA WIND PROJECT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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