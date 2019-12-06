Dario Scannapieco, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, met the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli in Brussels on Wednesday 4th December. The EP President and the EIB VP discussed the state of Europe’s economy and the role of the EIB in boosting growth and jobs, touching upon the EU Bank’s activity in accession and potential candidate countries. In particular, discussion highlighted the EIB’s commitment to mitigating the impact of the migration crisis and the social benefits of the Bank’s Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI), an extraordinary investment plan adding a fresh €15 billion into financing in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood and the Western Balkans. Read more about the ERI here.