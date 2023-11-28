The visit marked the inauguration of the EIB Regional Hub for Eastern Europe, set up to provide reinforced support to Ukraine and its neighbourhood. With more resources and expertise on the ground, the hub will be instrumental in supporting recovery and reconstruction efforts.

“We are pleased to host the EIB Regional Hub for Eastern Europe at the premises of the EU Delegation to Ukraine. It is an important sign of our coordinated and firm support for Ukraine in view of Russia’s full-scale aggression and for the country’s rebuilding. The EIB is a key player in the European Union’s support to Ukraine. We will continue working hand-in-hand with the EU bank to promote projects in the region, fostering stronger economic and political ties within the Eastern Partnership and ensuring that our efforts are effective,” said EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, who attended the inauguration.

The opening was also attended by Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine for European Integration Anna Yurchenko and Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine Olga Zykova.

The Vice-Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, commented on the extension of the EIB presence in Ukraine, saying: “The EIB has been active in Ukraine for 16 years. The EIB’s project portfolio amounts to over €7.3 billion. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the EIB has provided Ukraine with €1.7 billion, including for the emergency repair of destroyed infrastructure. Our cooperation is expanding. The regional hub will play an important role in supporting reconstruction. Thanks to this, we will be able to make our joint work more targeted.

New recovery and resilience initiatives ahead

The EIB Board of Directors recently approved two loans totalling €450 million. They will be financed through the EIB’s EU for Ukraine Fund, which is a part of the EIB's EU for Ukraine (EU4U) Initiative, backed by contributions from EU Member States and guarantees from the European Commission, totalling €500 million to date.

These two projects are currently in final negotiations with the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance and the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

“Our EU for Ukraine Initiative finances emergency repairs and the reconstruction of vital infrastructure, alleviating citizens’ hardship. We are working with President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Shmyhal and all our Ukrainian partners on ways to further enhance our efficiency in these critical areas,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska, responsible for overseeing the EU bank's operations in Ukraine.