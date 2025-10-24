Minister O’Brien and European Investment Bank Vice President Ioannis Tsakiris discuss future transport investment in Ireland

EIB

Minister for Climate, Energy, Environment and Transport Darragh O'Brien met today with European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Ioannis Tsakiris to discuss future cooperation on climate-related and sustainable transport investment in Ireland. The meeting in Malahide focused on shared priorities – to accelerate low-carbon infrastructure, including renewable energy integration, public transport and green mobility initiatives. The EIB confirmed that it is examining potential support for the Dublin MetroLink project as part of wider engagement on Ireland’s sustainable transport transformation.

Minister O’Brien said:

“I welcome the constructive discussions with the European Investment Bank on deepening our collaboration to deliver transformative climate-related investment and low-carbon transport for Ireland. The MetroLink project will be a cornerstone of Ireland’s climate and mobility strategy, and we value the EIB’s technical expertise and long-standing partnership.”

Vice President Tsakiris said:

“The European Investment Bank is proud to support Ireland’s ambition for a cleaner, modern, and connected transport system. We are examining technical and financing options for MetroLink and other rail investment that can strengthen sustainable growth, cut emissions, and improve mobility across the country. Today’s discussions will help the EIB to consider financing for the Metrolink project.”

Technical discussions between the Department of Transport, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and the EIB will continue in the coming weeks. A delegation from the Department will visit the EIB headquarters in Luxembourg shortly to examine technical and economic aspects related to potential financing for the MetroLink project.