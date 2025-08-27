China Gezhouba Group Co., Ltd. (“Gezhouba”) has received 13-month exclusion from EIB-financed projects due to past prohibited conduct by Gezhouba as a tenderer in a procurement procedure for an EIB-financed project in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The exclusion was reached through a negotiated settlement in accordance with the provisions of the EIB Exclusion Policy.

Gezhouba and 212 subsidiaries will be excluded from participation in EIB-financed projects for a period of 13 months, starting from [the signature date]. The exclusion makes Gezhouba and the 212 subsidiaries ineligible to participate in EIB-financed operations, activities and EIB-financed procurement procedures and to be awarded EIB-financed contracts for the duration of the exclusion period.

Furthermore, Gezhouba agrees to enforce the level of standards applicable to its compliance programme and to report on its material developments even beyond the 13 months of the exclusion period. In addition, Gezhouba undertakes to closely cooperate with the EIB and assist it in its efforts to investigate prohibited conduct in EIB-financed projects, including those committed by third parties.

During the investigation process, Gezhouba cooperated in full with the EIB, helped clarify matters and provided information and material related to the wrongdoing addressed in full transparency. The company also took necessary steps to implement several measures for the enhancement of its corporate governance and compliance system to ensure such misconduct is not repeated.