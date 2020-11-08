“I’d like to warmly congratulate President-elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for a truly historic victory. Wishing the US safety, prosperity, serenity in the future. Europeans look forward to renewed partnership based on our shared values and goals, enduring friendship, solidarity and cooperation in the face of common challenges.” – Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank
