EIB Group invested record €8 billion in Poland in 2025

EIB

A new record in over 30 years of the EU development bank’s operations in Poland.

Highest-ever investment in Poland’s energy transition and transport network.

The EIB is top financier behind Poland’s offshore wind power boom.

First 2026 agreements will boost competitiveness of agriculture and defence industry.

The EIB Group signed €8 billion of new financing in Poland in 2025, setting a new record in over 30 years of the EU development bank's operations in the country. Critical infrastructure projects related to advancing energy transition and enhancing transport network received highest-ever funding, while the EIB Group also stepped up support for technological innovations key to boosting economic competitiveness.

In particular, the EIB provided €2 billion for the construction of offshore wind farms, becoming the largest financier behind Poland’s offshore wind power boom. Overall, financing granted last year underpinned more than 100 investment projects totalling €22.8 billion, which represents 2.5% of the Polish GDP.

"From wind farms in the Baltic Sea, to roads and railways in south-eastern Poland, to cutting-edge AI solutions, the EIB Group set a new record last year by providing €8 billion in funding to strategic projects supporting competitiveness and economic resilience. This constitutes an important contribution to Poland’s strength and security,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. "Two new agreements signed in 2026 best highlight the scale of our continued ambition. Jointly worth over half a billion euros, they will support Poland’s agriculture and rural development, as well as enhancing capabilities of the Polish defence industry. Poland is among the biggest beneficiaries of the EIB Group financing, with every invested euro mobilising crucial inflow of private investment.”

Last year, the EIB Group’s investments in Poland rose by 40% from 2024, exceeding by nearly a quarter the previous annual record of €6.5 billion set in the pandemic year 2021. In total, the EIB Group has so far provided over €100 billion in funding in Poland.

“The record €8 billion worth of contracts signed by the European Investment Bank Group in Poland translates into investment equalling 2.5% of our GDP and proves us to be modern and responsible co-authors of development, which combines dynamic growth with innovation, energy transition and macroeconomic stability,” said Poland’s Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański.

Critical infrastructure

Financing granted in Poland to climate and environment projects, including for the multidimensional energy transition, more than doubled on the year in 2025 to €5.5 billion. The EIB provided leading support to offshore wind projects developed in the Polish economic zone in the Baltic Sea by the country’s top utility Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) and Denmark’s Ørsted (Baltica 2), Poland’s largest private energy group Polenergia and Norway’s Equinor (Bałtyk 2 and 3), as well as an ENGIE and EDPR joint venture (BC-Wind). Once completed, offshore wind farms co-financed by the EIB will account for nearly a tenth of Poland’s power production by 2030, providing clean energy to more than one-third of households in the country.

Back on land, the EIB concluded a €520 million agreement with PGE to expand renewable energy production.

A trusted partner of Poland’s large-scale infrastructure investments, the bank also signed financing agreements worth €2.9 billion to expand and modernise transport networks, as well as supporting the sustainable development of cities and regions. Of this amount, a record €2.6 billion was allocated to transport connections, including the construction of sections of the S17 and S74 expressways, as well as the upgrading of a key railway line in south-eastern Poland. In addition to stimulating economic activity, these investments can also serve the needs of military mobility.

In cities including Gdańsk, Szczecin and Lublin, and the northern Kuyavian-Pomeranian region, local government investment programmes backed by the EIB will help erect high‑quality civilian infrastructure.

Technological innovation and economic competitiveness

Funding from TechEU, the EIB Group’s flagship programme for fostering innovation and beefing up Europe’s technological prowess, benefitted Synerise, which offers proprietary Big Data and advanced AI solutions around the world; rolling stock manufacturer PESA, which is developing new products and planning international expansion; and the University of Silesia, which will use the funds to build new research and teaching facilities.

To strengthen Poland’s venture capital ecosystem, the European Investment Fund (EIF) launched together with Poland’s national promotional bank BGK a new fund of funds called Future Tech Poland worth PLN 1.5 billion.

Beyond investing in growing industrial competitiveness and promoting Polish tech champions, the EIB Group also provided financing to expand access to capital for small and medium‑sized enterprises, reaching over 41,000 companies and supporting over half a million jobs in Poland.

A strong start to 2026

In 2026, the EIB Group expects to maintain investment at a record level of €100 billion. First agreements already signed in Poland this year serve to highlight the bank’s comprehensive contribution to the sustainable development of the world’s 20th‑largest economy.

On 19 February, the EIB and the Polish Ministry of Finance announced the signature of a €500 million financing agreement, part of €1.3 billion in new financing approved by the bank to support the development of Polish agriculture and rural areas. Funding for small entrepreneurs and individual farmers will support a wide range of investments related to digitalisation, energy efficiency, afforestation and soil protection, and animal welfare in food production, among others. This is the third EIB Group agreement of this kind in Poland, with the previous two totalling €1.4 billion that had been used effectively and in full.

Moreover, in January 2026 the bank granted a €33 million loan to aerospace company WZL1 (Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze nr 1) to develop new servicing and technical support capabilities that will benefit the modernisation of the Polish industry and strengthen Europe’s autonomy in the crucial security and defence sector. Multi-year, favourable financing for WZL1 will enable the creation of a new servicing centre in the Polish city of Dęblin – the first of its kind in Europe - increasing the industrial potential of the owner Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), as well as enhancing European capabilities in the area of maintenance, repair and overhaul of critical military vehicles serving in the Polish Armed Forces. The agreement is aligned with both Poland's strategy to strengthen the security of the eastern flank of the EU and NATO, as well as the EIB Group's strategic priority of supporting the European defence industry.

This brings to a close at the end of this month Poland’s six‑year term at the EIB Group's Management Committee. In accordance with the corresponding rules and procedures, the bank’s governing bodies are reviewing the Croatian government’s nomination to next represent the constituency of Poland, Croatia and Hungary.

Background information

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructures, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium size businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilizes private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six member states (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund of funds to scale-up innovative startups. This initiative has already enabled the creation of 13 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 38 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).