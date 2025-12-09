Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
EIB Survey: Dutch companies continue to invest in innovation and sustainability, though challenges loom on the horizon

9 December 2025
  • Businesses in the Netherlands are far ahead of overall European levels in terms of innovation and adoption of advanced digital technologies, specifically generative AI.
  • Almost all Dutch businesses are investing in energy efficiency, with a growing share seeing the green transition as a business opportunity.
  • The availability of skilled staff and uncertainty about the future are the main barriers for investment, though other factors (infrastructure, regulation, energy) also matter.

The European Investment Bank (EIB)’s annual ‘Investment Survey’, which can be downloaded here, shows that the Netherlands remains in Europe’s front pack when it comes to the adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. As part of the survey, Dutch firms say they are much more likely to use multiple advanced digital technologies than companies in other EU countries (65% vs 51% EU). The country also has one of the highest adoption rates of generative AI, with access to digital infrastructure hardly seen as an investment barrier when compared to the EU average. These positive trends will support the country’s competitiveness.

“In the adoption of new digital technologies, the Netherlands certainly lives up to its name as an innovative country.” said EIB Group Chief Economist Debora Revoltella. “Dutch companies’ leading position in innovation and AI shows that, with the right investment climate and funding possibilities, Europe’s potential is enormous – something the EIB Group prioritises by financing high-growth, innovative companies, for example through the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI). As such, it is great to see that the Dutch government has earmarked 200 million euros to the ETCI 2.0, leading the way on a topic critical to Europe’s future competitiveness.”

Dutch firms also increasingly see the green transition as an opportunity, with 39% of businesses reporting a positive stance compared to only 28% just a year ago. The survey, which covers more than 12,000 EU firms and over 800 US companies polled between April-July 2025, also shows that 98% of Dutch companies are investing directly in measures to cut emissions of greenhouse gases that cause climate change. The Netherlands is also in Europe’s top 3 when it comes to investments in energy efficiency. This shows that firms are taking steps to address the issue of high energy costs, which remain an investment constraint for over half of them.

Other investment constraints include the availability of skilled staff (mentioned by 89% of Dutch respondents), uncertainty about the future (72%), regulations (66%), energy costs (53%) and transport infrastructure (25%). Overall, however, investment sentiment in the Netherlands remains positive and compares favourably with the EU despite the challenging global environment. More than nine in ten Dutch firms are investing (93%), which is above the EU average of 86%.

Survey results feed into the annual Investment Report, the flagship publication of the EIB Group’s Economics Department, gauging the investment outlook for Europe’s economy. The full country report about the Netherlands is available here.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. 

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.   

In 2024, the EIB Group reached a funding volume of €3.1 billion in the Netherlands, focusing on support for social infrastructure, flood protecting and support for innovative companies.

