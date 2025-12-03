EUR 500 million EIB financing for TRATON to accelerate truck transport transformation

Traton

EIB financing to back further development of the TRATON Modular System

Standardized interfaces of the TRATON Modular System allow economies of scale reduce costs, and enable specific solutions for the customers of Scania and MAN

European Investment Bank (EIB) and TRATON SE have signed a EUR 500 million loan agreement that will help to accelerate the rollout of next-generation, fuel-efficient commercial vehicles and expand TRATON’s advanced modular platform, empowering truck brands like Scania and MAN to reduce emissions, cut ownership costs, and tailor innovation to dynamic market demands.

The long-term financing, at favourable terms, will support TRATON GROUP’s to further research and develop the TRATON Modular System (TMS). TMS is a global, cross-brand modular platform designed to harmonize vehicle development and production. It enables scalability, cost efficiency, and flexibility while supporting innovation and sustainability.

This research and development investment will help to accelerate the rapid evolution of global transport demands greater flexibility and efficiency. The TRATON Modular System enables the TRATON brands to quickly adapt, scale, and meet diverse customer needs.

Dr. Michael Jackstein, CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP: “The partnership with the European Investment Bank is a major milestone in TRATON GROUP’s financial strategy and underlines our strategic direction and innovative strength. By further diversifying our financing access, we are ensuring the financial stability and flexibility needed to drive innovation and support our customers throughout the industry’s transitions to a more electrified and sustainable future.”

Investing in sustainable mobility and cutting-edge digitalization is vital for Europe’s long-term competitiveness,” said Nicola Beer, EIB Vice President. “By financing industry leaders like TRATON, the EIB ensures that European innovation translates into real-world impact—creating high-quality jobs, reinforcing resilient supply chains, and driving the continent’s leadership in the green transition. Today’s agreement unlocks momentum for the Group to drive industry transformation, marking a decisive move in the shift to scalable, digital, and electrified mobility solutions for Europe and beyond. Together, EIB and TRATON are charting a course towards more sustainable, digitally integrated transport ecosystems—reinforcing Europe’s industrial leadership for generations to come.”

The project is set to deliver measurable impact—enabling European truck fleets to sharply decrease their carbon footprint, create hundreds of high-skilled R&D and engineering jobs, and catalyse technology transfer that benefits European industry competitiveness.

This funding will drive the transformation of Europe’s heavy-duty vehicles sector. It directly supports the goals set out in the European Green Deal, which include making transport cleaner and helping manufacturers meet carbon reduction rules over the next two decades.

This financing partnership strengthens European industrial leadership at the forefront of green innovation, setting global standards for resilient value chains and demonstrating the efficacy of ambitious public-private partnerships in tackling climate change.

Background information

About the TRATON GROUP:

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group’s product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles. “Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company’s ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group’s commercial growth.

About the EIB:

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

