EIB Global appoints Alessandro de Concini as its new representative to Albania

EIB Global has appointed Alessandro de Concini, one of its Western Balkans banking specialists, as its new representative to Albania.

The EU Bank remains committed to supporting the country’s green and digital transitions, EU accession and connectivity efforts

Mr de Concini succeeds Petia Manolova in this role.

The European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, has appointed Alessandro de Concini as its new representative to Albania. Mr De Concini, an Italian who has worked for the past 17 years at the EIB Group, succeeds Petia Manolova after her term ended in September 2025. Through this new leadership and alongside its partners, the Bank will remain committed to supporting Albania’s accession path to the EU, as well as the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy and economic growth.

Mr De Concini will serve in the next three years as the EIB’s representative in Albania, based in Tirana. In this new role, he will continue to push ahead the Bank’s support for the green and digital transitions in Albania, competitiveness and EU accession. Prior to this position, he spent five years in the Western Balkans lending team, overseeing public-sector and banking operations in Albania, *Kosovo and North Macedonia.

EIB Global has committed some €780 million in Albania since 1995 to advance development projects in areas ranging from roads and railways to energy and water. New EU financing initiatives offer scope for stepped-up investments in the country.

“The EIB Group, with Alessandro de Concini representing us in the country, is fully committed to helping Albania unlock investment opportunities to boost economic growth, regional integration and accelerate the country’s journey towards EU accession,” said EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot who oversees activities in the Western Balkans.

So far in 2025, EIB Global has signed €90 million worth of loans and grants for Albania. Among its advisory initiatives, EIB Global is offering technical assistance to the Bank of Albania to integrate climate risks into its regulatory framework, developing a green taxonomy for the financial sector and unlocking new funding for green projects.

“Taking on this role is both an honour and a commitment. My experience in shaping and implementing high-impact projects across the Western Balkans equips me to actively support Albania’s green transition, digitalisation and climate-resilience efforts.”, said Mr de Concini. “Helping the private sector – small businesses, in particular – to invest, grow and adapt in an evolving regulatory and business climate will also be crucial to strengthen the competitiveness and resilience of the country, on its way to EU accession. I’m eager to deepen my engagement on the ground with authorities, partners and beneficiaries of EIB Global’s support,” he concluded.

Alessandro De Concini holds a Master of Science in Economics from Bocconi University in Milan.

Background information:

About the EIB and EIB Global:

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances investments that pursue EU policy objectives. EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. It aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Under the Team Europe programme, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

About EIB Global in the Western Balkans:

The EIB is a leading international financier in the Western Balkans. Since 2009, the Bank has financed projects worth almost €11 billion in the region. Alongside its continued support to help rebuild and upgrade public infrastructure, since 2010 the EIB has expanded into new areas, such as healthcare, research and development, education, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). For detailed information on EIB activities in the Western Balkans, please visit: www.eib.org/en/publications/the-eib-in-the-western-balkans

About EIB Global in Albania:

EIB Global has been active in Albania since 1995. To date, 25 projects have been financed and over €780 million has been invested, predominantly in key transport, energy, water and wastewater infrastructure. For more information about EIB projects in Albania, please visit: https://www.eib.org/en/projects/regions/enlargement/the-western-balkans/albania/index.htm