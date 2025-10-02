Spain: EIB and CaixaBank join forces to support Navantia Seanergies’ manufacturing capabilities for offshore wind energy components

EIB

The EIB provides a €50 million counter-guarantee enabling CaixaBank to create a portfolio of bank guarantees of at least €100 million to back offshore wind energy projects carried-out by Navantia, through its green energies division, Navantia Seanergies.

The agreement is part of the EIB’s €5 billion wind power package to boost Europe’s wind power manufacturing sector and accelerate the energy transition.

The operation is backed by InvestEU, the EU flagship programme to mobilise public and private sector investment to support EU policy goals.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and CaixaBank have signed a €50 million counter-guarantee agreement that CaixaBank will use to create a portfolio of bank guarantees under a green trade finance facility of at least €100 million to back the manufacturing capabilities of Navantia’s renewable energy division Navantia Seanergies. Navantia has extensive experience in the offshore wind energy sector, by building substations and fixed and floating foundations, such as jackets and monopiles.

The deal will enable Navantia Seanergies to receive advance payments as well as to provide performance guarantees when taking on new offshore wind projects. It will also enable the company to pay its suppliers in advance for the supply of the related sub-components, supporting the whole wind value chain. The manufacturing of offshore wind energy components will take place at Navantia Seanergies’ facilities in Fene (Galicia) and Puerto Real (Andalucía), all of them cohesion regions where the per capita income is lower than the EU average. The agreement support climate action and contributes to economic, social and territorial cohesion in the European Union, two of the eight EIB Group’s strategic priorities set out in the Group’s Strategic Roadmap for 2024-2027.

For CaixaBank, this is its first green trade finance facility with EIB coverage, contributing to the bank’s efforts to boost financing in international trade of green technologies and materials under the European Wind Power Action Plan, and it aligns with the bank’s 2025-2027 Sustainability Plan, one of the pillars of the Group’s Strategic Plan.

The leverage effect of the EIB counter-guarantee is expected to mobilise additional funding from other investors to support increasing production and accelerate wind energy development, helping to stimulate investment in the real economy.

“We are very pleasant to join forces with CaixaBank to support wind energy equipment manufacturers in Europe” said EIB Director of Financial Institutions Gemma Feliciani. “This new risk sharing agreement will unlock investments in off-shore wind components carried-out by Navantia Seanergies contributing to accelerate the energy transition in Europe while strengthening its industrial competitiveness and strategic autonomy.”

Javier Broncano Managing Director at CaixaBank Institutional Banking said: “We are proud to announce this deal, which marks the establishment of the first green trade finance facility with EIB coverage at CaixaBank. This achievement was made possible thanks to the close collaboration among different teams of CaixaBank CIB -Institutional Banking, Trade Finance and Multilaterals- as well as to our excellent relationship with Navantia Seanergies and the EIB, which have been key for CaixaBank to be chosen from Navantia Group’s entire banking pool, and also selected as one of the financial intermediaries of the EIB’s European Wind Energy Action Plan”.

Javier Herrador, Navantia Seanergies Vice President stated “This agreement is highly relevant for continuing to accelerate the energy transition and generating value throughout the entire industrial ecosystem, as it allows us to tackle new offshore wind projects with greater financial strength and to drive the growth of our network of partner companies—many of them local SMEs—which are key to the execution of our work”.

The green trade finance facility signed by Navantia Seanergies with CaixaBank is aligned with the Green Loan Principles established by the Loan Market Association (LMA) and it showcases CaixaBank CIB (Corporate and Investment Banking) support to sustainable financing though trade finance instruments under the CIB Transactional Banking area. At a corporate business level, in the first half of 2025, CaixaBank CIB reached € 10.38 billion in sustainable financing, formalizing a total of 413 deals across 19 countries, positioning the institution as the first Spanish bank in the Refinitiv-LSEG ranking (4th in Europe and 7th globally).

The deal forms part of the EIB’s €5 billion wind power package launched in 2023, a dedicated package of counter-guarantees to improve access to finance for wind power sector and support increasing newly installed wind energy generation capacity by 32GW. This EIB financing scheme is being activated through agreements with the sector’s main lenders like Caixabank. It is a key component of the the European Wind Power Package launched by the European Commission, and is designed to further accelerate a just and swift transition to net zero, while boosting home-grown industrial innovation.

The operation is guaranteed by InvestEU, the flagship EU programme to mobilise over €372 billion of additional public and private sector investment to support EU policy goals from 2021 to 2027.

Background information

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, it finances investments that pursue EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund, signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Around half of EIB financing in the European Union goes to cohesion regions, where per capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

In Spain, the EIB Group signed new financing worth €12.3 billion for over 100 high-impact projects in 2024, contributing to the country’s green and digital transition, economic growth, competitiveness and better services for its people.

InvestEU

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with crucial long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps mobilise private investment for EU policy priorities, such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings together under one roof the multitude of EU financial instruments available to support investment in the European Union, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is implemented through financial partners that invest in projects, leveraging on the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increasing their risk-bearing capacity and mobilising at least €372 billion in additional investment.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank is the leading financial institution in Spain, with assets exceeding €630 billion. It serves 20.3 million customers and has the largest network of branches and ATMs in the country. Additionally, it has a strong presence in Portugal, where it controls 100% of BPI.

CaixaBank is an institution with a strong historical commitment to the social impact of its activities, bearing the responsibility of promoting a positive economy for the well-being of people. With its 2025–2027 Sustainability Plan, which is one of the pillars of the Group’s Strategic Plan, CaixaBank has committed to mobilizing €100 billion in sustainable finance to continue progressing toward a more sustainable economy and to support the economic and social development of individuals. This includes financing projects related to renewable energy, clean mobility, and efficient buildings, providing solutions that accelerate the sustainable transition of businesses and families, promoting financial inclusion, supporting education and employment, and addressing the challenges posed by increasing longevity.

About Navantia

Navantia Seanergies is the division created by Navantia to contribute to the development of green energies, through the construction of elements for offshore wind farms and the development of hydrogen as an energy transport vector. Navantia Seanergies, which arises from the synergies with the other divisions of the company for shipbuilding and high-tech systems integration, is a provider of all kinds of solutions in foundations for offshore wind farms and substations and represents a solid industrial ally, with proven experience, innovation capacity, modern facilities, and a consolidated value chain at the service of the energy transition.