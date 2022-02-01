The second part of the 2021-2022 EIB Climate Survey explores people’s views on climate change in a rapidly changing world. The results from this release focus on citizens’ individual behaviour and the actions they are taking to combat climate change.
- 86% of Croatians feel they are doing all they can to fight climate change in their daily lives, but the majority believe that their compatriots are not doing the same
- 73% of Croatian car buyers say they would pick either a hybrid or electric car the next time they purchase a vehicle, while 27% would still opt for a petrol or diesel car
- 62% of Croatians say they consider climate change when choosing a holiday destination
- 43% of young Croatians consider climate change when looking for a job
- 40% of young Croatians already buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones
These are some of the results from the second release of the 2021-2022 Climate Survey published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.
Hybrid or electric cars more sought after than petrol or diesel vehicles
When asked about future car purchases, 73% of Croatian car buyers say they would purchase either a hybrid or electric car. This figure is 46 points higher than the percentage who said they would buy a diesel or petrol vehicle (27%). More specifically, an almost equal percentage of Croatians would opt for a hybrid car (36%) or an electric one (37%).
The interest in an electric car increases with age: 52% of Croatian car buyers older than 65 are particularly interested in buying such a vehicle (compared to 34% of people aged 30-64 and 30% of Croatians younger than 30). Young Croatians are more likely to buy a petrol or diesel vehicle (41%), which is 15 points above the figure for car buyers aged 30-64 (26%) and 23 points above the figure for respondents older than 65 (only 18% of them say would choose a petrol or diesel vehicle). Hybrid vehicles would be the top choice for Croatians aged 30-64 (40% would buy a hybrid car, which is 10 points greater than the figure for people older than 65 (30%) and 11 points higher than the figure for Croatians younger than 30 (29%).
Meanwhile, a minority of the overall Croatian population (11%) say they do not have a vehicle now and are not planning to buy one (two points below the EU average).
With 73% of Croatian car buyers saying they would opt for a hybrid or electric vehicle, Croatians seem almost equally inclined to switch to new car technologies as Hungarians (72%) and Slovenes (71%). However, they appear more inclined to do so compared to Austrians (51%) and Czechs (48%).
More specifically, Croatians seem less inclined to choose petrol or diesel vehicles, with 27% of car buyers stating their next car will have this type of engine. This is 22 points lower than the figure for Austrians (49%) and 25 points lower than the figure for Czech respondents (52%). However, Croatians seem as inclined to purchase a petrol/diesel vehicle as Hungarians (28%) and Slovenes (29%).
In addition, 36% of Croatian car buyers say they would choose a hybrid car for their next vehicle. This figure is higher than the figure for Austrians (28%) and Czechs (31%), but is similar to the figure for Hungarians (37%).
Croatian car buyers (37%), like Slovenes (35%) and Hungarians (35%), seem to be more inclined to purchase an electric car compared to Austrians (23%), Czechs (17%) and Eastern Europeans[1] on average (30%), who appear to find electric cars less attractive.
In general, European car buyers tend to favour hybrid vehicles (39%), while petrol or diesel vehicles are ranked second (33%) and electric cars come third (28% state they would purchase an electric car). While Chinese car buyers are the most inclined to buy an electric car (44%), Americans would opt first for a hybrid vehicle (38%), followed by a petrol or diesel vehicle (33%), then an electric car (29%).
Climate protection versus flying for holidays
64% of Croatians younger than 30 say they consider climate change when choosing their holiday destination. This concern is relatively stable amongst the different generations. However, more than one-third of young people (35%, compared to 20% for people aged 30-64 and 16% for people aged 65 and older) say they will fly for their summer holidays in 2022. One-fifth of young people (19%, compared to 9% for people aged 30-64 and 10% for people aged 65 and older) say they will fly to a faraway destination.
Shopping for clothes, choosing a job, deciding on a bank: how climate considerations affect people’s decisions
33% of Croatians say they buy second-hand clothes instead of new ones (nine points below the EU average). Women are more likely to so this than men (39% for women vs. 26% for men).
40% of Croatian people consider climate change when searching for a job. This figure is slightly higher for 15-29 year-old respondents (43%).
Overall, 44% of Croatian people consider climate change when they choose their bank or invest their savings.
EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska said: “Despite some clear generational gaps, Croatian people are increasingly adapting their mobility and consumption habits in a more sustainable manner to tackle climate change. These shifts in individual behaviour show that people of all ages are willing to make stronger commitments in their daily lives to help mitigate the climate crisis. These intentions were voiced during COP26 and are a clear indicator of support for our efforts to foster the green transition. Together, we can protect Croatia, especially its beautiful coastline, from the devastating effects of climate change and I am happy to see the citizens of Croatia as allies in this fight. As the EU climate bank, one of the EIB’s key roles is to finance innovative projects that focus on electric mobility as well as other sustainable mobility solutions that help build a decarbonised future for all.”
Download the Excel spreadsheet with the raw data for all 30 countries surveyed here. Please click here to access an EIB webpage presenting key findings of the EIB Climate Survey IV.
Background information
About the EIB Climate Survey
The European Investment Bank has launched the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey, a thorough assessment of how people feel about climate change. Conducted in partnership with market research firm BVA, the fourth edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action. More than 30 000 respondents participated in the survey between 26 August and 22 September 2021, with a representative panel for each of the 30 countries polled.
About the European Investment Bank
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals both in Europe and beyond. The European Investment Bank is active in around 160 countries and is the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects. The EIB Group has recently adopted its Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade to 2030 and to deliver more than 50% of EIB finance for climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.
About BVA
BVA is an opinion research and consulting firm recognised as one of the most innovative market research firms in its sector. Specialised in behavioural marketing, BVA combines data science and social science to make data inspiring and bring it to life. BVA is also a member of the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research (WIN), a global network of some of the world’s leading market research and survey players, with over 40 members.
[1]These Eastern European countries include Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.