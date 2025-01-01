Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

The event in Sofia on December 7 was part of a series of events in Member States to present the results of the country-specific results of the EIB investment survey (EIBIS), to map key findings of the investment report to the local economy and to learn more from local stakeholders about investment, finance and policies. Key takeaways from the event are that corporate investment is lagging economic growth in an economy that is very dependent on European structural and investment funds. The lack of workers with relevant skills, uncertainty and, to some extent, financial constraints are important impediments to corporate investment.

The conference was held in Sofia on December 7 and organised in cooperation with the chambers of commerce of Austria, France, Germany, Greece and Italy in Bulgaria.

The EIB presented the results of the EIBIS, the EIB’s annual investment report, as well as an overview of EIB operations in Bulgaria. Several priorities for policymakers emerged from the panel session that took place during the event:

  • reforming the bankruptcy procedure;
  • reducing red tape;
  • improving business environment and labour laws;
  • improving education on all levels;
  • improving cooperation between businesses and university;
  • scaling the availability of risk financing to levels seen in the IT sector for other innovative sectors;
  • improving government support for innovative startups, particularly for R&D facilities, infrastructure and applied science.

The conference finished with a lunch to commemorate the 60 anniversary of the EIB

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
1 - 31
Jan Dec
2025

EIB Institute Foresight Series

The EIB Institute’s Foresight series brings together experts and helps the EIB Group anticipate future challenges and opportunities, ensuring its actions remain forward-looking and resilient.
Institutional EIB Institute
30-31
Oct Mar
2025 2026

EIB Group housing roadshow

The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.
Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing