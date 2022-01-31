Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Vienna
04
nov 2025

EIB Group summit on women leaders in life sciences

Location: Vienna Congress and Convention Center, Messeplatz 1, Vienna , at

We are proud to host the EIB Group summit for women leaders in life sciences. We are celebrating and empowering women in the life sciences ecosystem – including biotech, medtech, corporates and venture capital – while reinforcing the critical need for tailored support to advance progress in women’s health as a foundational pillar of economic resilience and innovation. 

Part of BIO-Europe 2025, Europe’s leading life science partnering event, the summit will convene a diverse group of leaders – from CEOs and scientists to entrepreneurs and policymakers – to share insights and promote collaboration across the European innovation landscape. 

The summit will conclude with an award ceremony, including for the winning pitch on advancing innovation in women’s health.

The conference is organised under the patronage of EIB Group President Nadia Calviño and EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer.

Agenda and registrations  

Why it matters

Women in Europe play a pivotal role in the life sciences sector. Thanks to their countless scientific discoveries and important leadership across the entire value chain, breakthrough innovations have the potential to save millions of lives.

As Europe looks ahead to the implementation of key initiatives such the EIB Group’s TechEU, and the European Commission’s Gender Equality and European Life Sciences strategies, the role of women leaders – scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators – as well as the urgency for closing the significant gap of unaddressed needs in women’s health are more critical than ever in advancing innovation and ensuring inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth. 

Call for applications

Are you an innovative European SME working on disruptive solutions for women’s health? 

The European Investment Bank Group is inviting you to submit your pitch until 24 October 2025.

Pitch your solution!  

