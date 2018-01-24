Titanium is named after the powerful Titans of Greek mythology. That’s because of its great strength. It’s also light, doesn’t corrode, and bends without breaking. Those properties make it a strategic raw material for many products, including aeroplane body parts, missiles, spacecraft and defence armour.

The problem is that it is not easy to buy titanium in Europe or find an economical way to recycle the scraps. Big firms like Airbus or the European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company often look to the US or Russia when they need to buy titanium or get rid of the scraps for recycling. Now a new French factory called EcoTitanium is solving this supply and recycling problem by using advanced furnaces and other technology to recycle titanium. The process helps the environment by reducing emissions because recycling titanium uses less energy than refining titanium ore.

“Titanium is a valuable metal and we are going to dramatically improve the supply of it,” says Thomas Devedjian, chief financial officer at Eramet, a French mining and metals group that, together with a Kazakh firm and other partners, built EcoTitanium in the Auvergne volcanic region of central France.

EcoTitanium uses the latest technology in plasma and vacuum furnaces that consume less energy than other melting methods. A plasma furnace melts substances with heated gas, while a vacuum furnace melts with the absence of air to prevent contamination. Titanium requires special melting devices because it is so resistant to heat.