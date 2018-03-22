Water falls from the heavens, runs into streams, flows into groundwater, feeds lakes, then evaporates.
The findings, interpretations and conclusions are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Investment Bank
>> You can download the essay here. Discover Yann Arthus-Bertrand and Philippe Bourseiller's stunning On Water photo exhibition here.
Life with water
Water has been connected to life since the dawn of time. It is one of our planet’s vital elements.
The waters of the oceans – which cover 70% of the Earth’s surface – play an important role as an ecosystem and food source. The oceans not only house fish stocks but also act as a balancing factor for the climate.
Water and the consumer
The point of reference for individual water consumption is essentially the visible quantities of water we use in our daily lives: our morning showers, toilets, washing machines, cooking and washing-up, as well as the watering of our vegetable gardens and lawns. This translates into a cubicmetre figure and euros on a bill, and is tangible, concrete and measurable. Numerous awareness campaigns have led us to install dual-flush toilets and water-saving devices for taps, to avoid leaving the water running unnecessarily, etc. So we know that we have a certain level of control over our water use, yet we can influence just 12% of the total.
Water: Not all is fresh
As an environmentalist who always tries to look at the big picture, I cannot bring myself to break our world down into its constituent parts. Everything on our planet is connected: biodiversity, air and water quality, the climate, human impact and impact on humans. Water is part of a massive cycle, and I cannot exclude the oceans from this discussion.
The oceans, or should I say the ocean, are bodies of water connected between the latitudes of 40 and 50 degrees south, along the Antarctic continent. Atlantic, Indian and Pacific are actually just names given to the oceans by maritime explorers and geographers. The oceans are crossed by a gigantic current that circulates massive quantities of water, with cold water below and warm water at the surface. These surface currents churn around 10% of the total mass of water in the oceans, and this layer of approximately 300 metres interacts with the atmosphere: evaporation, the effects of wind, the formation of clouds leading to precipitation, oceanic gyres that concentrate waste, etc.
Everything on our planet is connected: biodiversity, air and water quality, the climate, human impact and impact on humans.
The oceans are suffering as a result of human activities, with clearly identifiable consequences for the future of many populations. Global warming is causing the migration of certain species to cooler waters. The acidification of the oceans due to the excessive absorption of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere is causing coral bleaching. There is also the loss of biodiversity, the exhaustion of fish stocks, etc.
Waste is another major issue. The oceans are huge and far away. They are out of sight and out of mind for most of us. Yet they are increasingly polluted by our activities on land.
We produce 80% of the waste found within the oceans. A cigarette butt carelessly thrown into the gutter may be at the start of a journey taking it to the coast. A plastic bag used for a few minutes to bring some vegetables home from the market will one day find itself in the huge gyre in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, as part of the so-called “seventh continent of plastic,” a mass of semi-decomposed plastic six times larger than France. And let us not forget its smaller plastic relatives in other oceans! As a visual cue, imagine jettisoning a dump truck full of plastic into the sea every second!
But how, you may ask, is this connected to the topic at hand – water? In fact, it is quite simple. There is no direct cause-and-effect link. Rather, it is a behavioural link that passes through each one of us. It involves our relationship with our environment and with ourselves. If we are unable to protect our environment on a daily basis, we will not be able to understand the water problem in its entirety and fix it.
Water catastrophe
Water’s negative impact on ecosystems and the consequences for populations are well-known.
Indeed, the vast majority of natural disasters are connected to water, and floods lead to 70% of the resulting deaths. Climate change is causing more extreme weather events, from heavy rains to persistent droughts depending on the region and season. The warming of ocean surface water often fuels intense cyclones, hurricanes and typhoons.
Water for hope
The United Nations has set 17 Sustainable Development Goals. No. 6 on the list is the goal of ensuring the availability of water and sanitation for all by 2030. This goal is intimately connected to the other 16 Sustainable Development Goals, as it is a key part of development, health and food security.
Water is a common good that we must manage sustainably at all levels: from private individuals to industry, local authorities and countries.
In their strategic analyses, many companies have already established that profitability is linked to water management, climate change and environmental impact. In 2017, CDP, an international non-profit organisation, published its Global Water Report, which studied how more than 2 000 companies worldwide manage water. The most advanced companies set an internal price to factor in the environmental and social costs and benefits related to water use. In 2017, these companies committed $ 23.4 billion for more than 1 000 water-related projects in 91 countries. This is a significant investment, but the G20 estimates that water sector investment requirements from businesses, cities and countries will be $ 7.3 trillion by 2030. Under current projections, there will be an investment shortfall of $ 1.5 trillion in the water sector.
Return to the water of life
On a fundamental level, we must all be aware that water is part of a global cycle that involves a period of replenishment. It is a closed loop that has its own rhythm, which is not in line with that of our society, where everything is packaged and where immediacy rules. The wisdom of long-term thinking is required if water can regain its main role: as a resource for the future, a source of life.
Water is life. The EIB’s loans and technical assistance help people in Europe and beyond to have access to healthy water and to build state-of-the-art wastewater facilities. Read more about the EIB’s commitment to the water sector.
The findings, interpretations and conclusions are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Investment Bank.
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© European Investment Bank 2018
Photos: © Yann Arthus-Bertrand. All rights reserved