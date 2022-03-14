A few years ago, Jairo Villa and his family were living in a small, old house that didn’t even have a roof. “Our home was only about 35 square meters and when it rained, it dripped everywhere,” says Villa, 57, who works for a lime company outside Medellin, Colombia. “My biggest dream was to build a new home.”

Colombia has ideal weather for farming, but the degradation of fertile land following the long years of Colombia’s armed internal conflicts has hurt many farms and reduced employment opportunities for rural communities surrounding big cities, such as Medellin. The organic lime company Equilibria, where Villa works, is trying to regenerate Colombia’s landscape and social fabric at the same time.

“We use organic agriculture to regenerate former cattle farming land and create hundreds of qualified, stable jobs in our orchards, our processing plant and our offices,” says Juan Pablo Duque, the founder of Equilibria.

For Villa, the result is, he says, that “I have a better job and am sitting in front of a beautiful house with my wife and two children.”