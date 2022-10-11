By Julia Chambers, Moa Westman and Carmen Niethammer
The world’s urban population is expected to grow by 2.5 billion by 2050, almost 90% of which in Asia and Africa. Women increasingly make up the majority of the urban population (for every 100 men aged 50+ and 60+ there are already 113 and 122 women, respectively) and there are more and more single women-headed households in cities.
Yet, worldwide, women’s perspectives and voices are under-represented in urban leadership: women make up less than 5% of mayors and occupy only about 10% of the highest-ranking jobs in leading architecture firms.
Critical infrastructure and services in our cities, including housing and land, transport, public spaces and utilities, affect women and men differently. Currently, most public spaces, buildings and streets are developed by men, and mainly taking into consideration men’s perspectives and needs.
How would these places look or feel if they were conceived and built for everybody?
Sidewalks would likely be wider, to make it easier to move around with strollers or walkers. There would be fewer high curbs and stairs. More streetlights would help keep everyone safe walking at night. Affordable, accessible and secure public transport solutions would likely accommodate shorter trips and ensure last mile connectivity.
Design features like pavement widths and streetlights are part of a municipality’s ability to transport people quickly and safely to school, shops, work or hospital. Gender is not a side issue — it is central to the creation of functional infrastructure in an efficient society.
The European Investment Bank is helping to change how infrastructure is planned and delivered. That change begins with a design that serves the needs of men and women equally.
Gender lens investing in infrastructure
A strategy or approach that promotes gender equity, including by investing in:
- women-owned or women-led enterprises
- enterprises that promote workplace equity (in staffing, management, boardroom representation, and along their supply chains)
- enterprises that offer products or services that substantially improve the lives of women and girls.
In 2019, the European Investment Bank was the first multilateral development bank to adopt the 2X Challenge criteria for its investments. These principles have ensured that we invest in projects and people advancing gender equality.
To qualify for a 2X Challenge investment, a product or service must specifically or disproportionately benefit women.
As a result of a joint effort by the European Investment Bank and the development consulting firm Dalberg, the 2X Challenge guidance was extended to support application of the criteria to infrastructure investments.
Today, the 2X Collaborative is a global platform convening investors, capital providers and mobilisers to maximise the impact of gender-smart businesses.
Infrastructure, gender and climate
Research confirms the critical role women play also in climate action leadership: Countries with higher female representation in parliament are more prone to ratify environmental treaties and adopt policies that address climate change effects. According to the Corporate Knights Sustainable Cities Index, the world’s most sustainable cities are led by women.
In Mongolia, the European Investment Bank is helping to transform the climate-vulnerable areas of Ulaanbaatar into affordable, climate-resilient and inclusive eco-districts. Plans include building 10 000 homes in 20 new environmentally friendly districts with good services, green spaces and access to shops and jobs.
Women-led households will have priority access to the new affordable green housing and women-led businesses will enjoy 40% of workspaces and at least 40% of green mortgage loans.
As the infrastructure sector contributes to 60% of global emissions, it also offers many opportunities for tackling gender equity and climate action.
About the authors:
Julia Chambers: I am a Senior Social Development Specialist at the European Investment Bank. I work to improve the Bank’s positive social impacts, sustainability and inclusion across all our investments.
Moa Westman: I am a Gender Specialist at the European Investment Bank. I work to improve the Bank's contribution to gender equality and women's economic empowerment with a focus on climate and environment investments.
Carmen Niethammer: I am a Senior Gender Specialist at the European Investment Bank. I promote gender-lens investing across the Bank’s portfolio inside and outside Europe - closing gender gaps while driving gains in productivity, competitiveness and innovation.