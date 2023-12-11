It’s May, 1985.

US and Soviet diplomats are working through the night to arrange a meeting between President Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, who has just become the leader of the Soviet Communist Party.

After decades of cold war, the future looked like it might be a little lighter.

Wham has just become the first Western band to perform in China… In the US, the opening line of the number one song in the charts is “hey, hey, hey, hey”, with Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” propelled to number one when it is featured in a hit movie about that most profound of subjects – some schoolkids in detention.

Posters for “The Goonies” are everywhere too. Norway wins Eurovision with a band called Bobbysocks. And Sidney Sheldon and Danielle Steele sit atop the New York Times bestsellers list.

On May 16, Michael Jordan is named NBA Rookie of the Year… and three British scientists publish a paper announcing they have discovered a hole… in the sky… over Antarctica.

The ozone hole

Have you ever heard of the ozone hole? If you were born after the 1990s, the chances are you might not have. If you were born before, the chances are you have forgotten all about it. But just before the turn of the century, it was on everybody’s lips. The biggest environmental disaster humanity had encountered up to that point.