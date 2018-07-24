Health is wealth

A role for digital health

Current challenges to equitable surgical care include the lack of global coordination and a lack of financial and human resources within health organizations. Countries should work with the World Health Organization and other partners in establishing robust and standardized platforms for the collection and sharing of surgical care data to demonstrate how much this would encourage investments in local surgical care capacity. Zambia is setting up the first World Health Organisation Regional Collaboration Centre on surgical care information for the Southern African Development Community.

But innovative financing for improved surgical care capacity should also be pursued domestically and internationally. To encourage financial and technical support, countries should develop integrated National Surgical Obstetric and Anaesthesia Plans that have a government budget and do not need external financing. In Zambia, the approval by Parliament in 2018 of the National Social Health Insurance Bill could prove to be a monumental milestone for raising much-needed finances for health. This extra money could further support the strengthening of emergency and essential surgical care and anaesthesia as a component of universal health coverage for all Zambian. Funding agencies and development partners, among them the World Bank, the European Investment Bank and the Challenge Prize at NESTA, have explored and included in their plans projects that support the improvement of surgical care capacity for better health outcomes and sustainable national development.

The former director general of the World Health Organisation, Halfdan Mahler, said in 1980 that, “Social injustice is socially unjust in any field of endeavour, and the world will not tolerate it much longer. So the distribution of surgical resources in countries and throughout the world must come under scrutiny in the same way as any other intellectual, scientific, technical, social or economic commodity. The era of only the best for the few and nothing for the many is drawing to a close”.

These words seem more true today than ever before and deserve the support of each and every one of us.