Internet of Things (IoT) technology holds the key to transforming and optimising the way we live, drive, work, manufacture products, or receive healthcare. It can reduce communication and storage costs, as well as energy consumption and carbon footprints. With over 41 billion IoT devices expected to be in use by 2025, IoT is at the forefront of the world economy’s digital transformation.

Investment in key European IoT innovators will help the continent achieve digital autonomy in information and communication technology. So the European Investment Bank is backing Poland’s Kontakt.io with €12 million financing, signed in February this year, through its European Guarantee Fund, a facility designed to helps European businesses deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in Kraków, Poland, Kontakt Micro-Location (the full name of Kontakt.io) uses Bluetooth technology to revolutionise indoor location systems. “For years, other companies were offering expensive and complex monolithic solutions,” says Philipp von Gilsa, Kontakt.io’s chief executive. “We make smart IoT devices, cloud solutions, and powerful software able to transform buildings into sustainable indoor environments.”

Creating interactions between people, objects, and buildings