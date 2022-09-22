Olivier says his checklist for a successful startup begins with establishing its potential for social or environmental impact and that he believes in what they want to achieve. “Second, you need a team that has the capacity to take this project and bring it where they want to be,” he says. “And third, a business plan that proves that you have the means — in terms of people and money — to achieve where you want to go.”

As the longest serving judge, Olivier has a unique perspective. He says the quality of the ventures is much higher now and the pitches are much more polished.

“First, the market has evolved very much,” he says. “The products we are seeing now are much more structured, organised, and developed than 11 years ago. Second, the tournament has changed a lot. The quality of the presentations and the business plans is much higher today than it was at the beginning. I think the EIB Institute has done a lot of work to help the teams to structure and improve their business plans and pitches.”

For Elena Casolari, the Social Innovation Tournament is part of a larger movement that values businesses that are helping society or the environment.

“We shouldn’t believe any longer that there’s a trade-off between impact and financial performance,” she says. “If your idea stands on its own two feet and is really sound, you can accomplish both.”

The 2022 EIB Social Innovation Tournament

The pitching competition of the 2022 EIB Social Innovation Tournament is open to anyone who would like to watch online or be part of the audience.

The event is in Vienna on 29 September 2022 at Erste Campus, Grand Hall (Am Belvedere 1, 1100 Vienna).

With the support of Erste Group and Erste Stiftung, the tournament will award five top prizes: one general category prize of €75.000, one in the special category of the blue or green economy for the same amount, and two second-place awards of €30.000. There is also an audience favourite award of €10,000. The special blue category relates to the oceans and marine issues and the green category covers environmentally and socially sustainable economies.